Chiefs 7-round NFL Mock Draft, Post-Senior Bowl Edition

The college all-star games are complete, and the NFL Draft continues to approach at a rapid pace. The Kansas City Chiefs have had front office personnel at both the Shrine and Senior Bowl to interview prospects from either game, helping narrow down their draft board for the upcoming selection process.

This is a key offseason for head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, who will be tasked with remodeling and retooling the Chiefs roster after the team finished 6-11 this past season. Establishing long-term starters for the foundation of the roster will be important moving forward. Following this past week's Senior Bowl, I took my second shot at a seven-round mock draft for Kansas City, with an intriguing choice at No. 9 overall.

Round 1, No. 9 overall: Francis Mauigoa, offensive tackle, Miami (FL)

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This isn't an unpopular choice for the Chiefs, but it is certainly a thoughtful one. Jawaan Taylor has a $20 million cap hit this offseason, and it feels as though the relationship between the team and player is through, which means right tackle will become a critical need this offseason. Some project Mauigoa as a guard at the next level, but he has shown to have sound tape at right tackle, and is arguably the top player at his position in the draft.

Round 2, No. 40 overall: Gabe Jacas, edge rusher, Illinois

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive lineman Gabe Jacas (52) of Illinois lines up during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' pass rush was incredibly underwhelming this past season, with more juice needed on the edge for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense to thrive. Jacas was one of the top performing defensive prospects at the Senior Bowl, earning his stripes as a sound Top 64 selection for this year's draft with his explosiveness, power, quickness, and length that could be useful for a young defensive line.

Round 3, No. 74 overall: Jonah Coleman, running back, Washington

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries past Boise State Broncos wide receiver Cameron Bates (80) for a first down in the first half of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Coleman is a perfect fit for the Chiefs' offense. He may not be an explosive runner, but his footwork is amongst the best of all running back prospects in the 2026 draft class, showcasing patience and quality vision to find creases and enough burst in the openfield to generate chunk plays on the ground. Paired that with a sufficient passing down skill set, Coleman could be a 1,000-scrimmage-yard tailback in Year One.

Round 4, No. 104 overall: Josh Cuevas, tight end, Alabama

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Josh Cuevas (80) prior to the CFP 1st Round Game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

If offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is to bring any elements from Ben Johnson's run game concepts, Cuevas should be a player the Chiefs target at tight end in the middle round of the selection process. The former Crimson Tide player was a standout at the Senior Bowl at this respective position, showcasing good movement skills, athleticism, hands, and blocking ability that could allow for a tight end-by-committee in 2026.

Round 5, No. 146 overall: Davison Igbinsoun, cornerback, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Igbinosun was able to cut down on his penalties significantly from 2024 to 2025, becoming a quality starting defender for the Buckeyes this past season. The former Ohio State standout was just that in Mobile, and could see some repetitions at nickel and safety at the next level. Versatility is key in Spagnuolo's defense, making this a decent fit for Igbinosun.

Round 5, No. 176 overall: Kaleb Proctor, interior DL, SE Louisiana

Kaleb Proctor was easily the most OUTSTANDING player from Day 1 at the @ShrineBowl



The projected UDFA from Southeastern Louisiana made himself known after today's practice! There's pass-rush goods & an ability to 2-gap over a guard. Great option late in the draft to play 3-tech. pic.twitter.com/8t1uPK1GGH — IanM (@IannmNFL) January 24, 2026

This would be a great effort by Veach to add more ceiling and youth to the defensive trenches. Proctor was one of the major standouts at the Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas, marketing himself as a designated pass rusher with run game flashes (sound familiar?) Developmental talent additions are always a fun thing for an NFL team to do to maintain depth across the roster.

Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day, plus expert draft analysis from our best writers. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow along with us on X (formerly Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.