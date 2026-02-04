Why Chiefs, Andy Reid Could Not Rehab Matt Nagy's OC Image

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator situation was just the tip of the iceberg for their soon-to-be hectic offseason, as the team has several tough decisions ahead of them.

With Matt Nagy exiting Kansas City on an expiring contract, the Chiefs needed to address the offensive coordinator position. Head coach Andy Reid replaced the 47-year-old coach with Eric Bieniemy, who served as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Nagy's market seemed robust, as several teams conducted interviews with the former 2018 NFL Coach of the Year. However, the interest was not legitimate enough to land Nagy a head coaching gig. As vacancies were gradually filled, Nagy's aspirations of being a head coach in 2026 dwindled.

While Nagy did not earn a head coaching job for next season, he did receive an opportunity with an NFC team with plenty of talent and potential.

Nagy Joins NFC East Team

ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the New York Giants hired former Chiefs' offensive coordinator for the same position.

ESPN Sources: Giants are hiring former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as their offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/Yxh8Z1qXmP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2026

Shortly after the season, the Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh, who spent 18 years as the team's head coach. The 62-year-old coach instantly became the most intriguing option for teams needing to fill their head coach vacancies. The Giants pounced on the opportunity, signing Harbaugh to a five-year contract that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

Harbaugh is from Reid's coaching tree, serving as the Philadelphia Eagles' special teams coordinator from 1999 to 2008. That relationship was a major reason for this hire, as New York's head coach most likely spoke with Reid about Nagy's potential as the Giants' play-caller.

While it is good to see Nagy have another opportunity, this could be problematic for New York in 2026.

Why the Giants Could Regret This Decision

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Nagy's time in Kansas City was not impressive, especially in the last two seasons. In 2024, the Chiefs ranked 22nd in yards per play, and in 2025, the Chiefs ranked 23rd in yards per play.

That is concerning, considering that Patrick Mahomes was under center for the majority of that time, missing four games during that span.

Jaxson Dart is a talented and polarizing quarterback, but obviously, he is nowhere near Mahomes' realm. Additionally, Nagy will have full control of this offense, as Harbaugh is exclusively a defensive coach. Not sure the Giants should be ecstatic about Nagy overseeing the entire offensive operation.