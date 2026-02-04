Why Chiefs, Andy Reid Could Not Rehab Matt Nagy's OC Image
In this story:
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator situation was just the tip of the iceberg for their soon-to-be hectic offseason, as the team has several tough decisions ahead of them.
With Matt Nagy exiting Kansas City on an expiring contract, the Chiefs needed to address the offensive coordinator position. Head coach Andy Reid replaced the 47-year-old coach with Eric Bieniemy, who served as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021.
Nagy's market seemed robust, as several teams conducted interviews with the former 2018 NFL Coach of the Year. However, the interest was not legitimate enough to land Nagy a head coaching gig. As vacancies were gradually filled, Nagy's aspirations of being a head coach in 2026 dwindled.
While Nagy did not earn a head coaching job for next season, he did receive an opportunity with an NFC team with plenty of talent and potential.
Nagy Joins NFC East Team
ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the New York Giants hired former Chiefs' offensive coordinator for the same position.
Shortly after the season, the Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh, who spent 18 years as the team's head coach. The 62-year-old coach instantly became the most intriguing option for teams needing to fill their head coach vacancies. The Giants pounced on the opportunity, signing Harbaugh to a five-year contract that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.
Harbaugh is from Reid's coaching tree, serving as the Philadelphia Eagles' special teams coordinator from 1999 to 2008. That relationship was a major reason for this hire, as New York's head coach most likely spoke with Reid about Nagy's potential as the Giants' play-caller.
While it is good to see Nagy have another opportunity, this could be problematic for New York in 2026.
Why the Giants Could Regret This Decision
Nagy's time in Kansas City was not impressive, especially in the last two seasons. In 2024, the Chiefs ranked 22nd in yards per play, and in 2025, the Chiefs ranked 23rd in yards per play.
That is concerning, considering that Patrick Mahomes was under center for the majority of that time, missing four games during that span.
Jaxson Dart is a talented and polarizing quarterback, but obviously, he is nowhere near Mahomes' realm. Additionally, Nagy will have full control of this offense, as Harbaugh is exclusively a defensive coach. Not sure the Giants should be ecstatic about Nagy overseeing the entire offensive operation.
For more insight and breaking news on the Kansas City Chiefs, go register for our FREE newsletter -- an email with all the latest news each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.