How Chiefs Should Build the Roster This Offseason

This will be a perplexing offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs to navigate, with several circumstances that murk up how the team should approach the 2026 season. That includes Patrick Mahomes' rehab process, as he recovers from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If it were known that the 30-year-old quarterback was set to miss extended time, potentially being placed on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform), then maybe the Chiefs would consider moving multiple marquee assets for future draft capital and cap flexibility.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

However, we all know how Mahomes operates, which is attack everything at 100 percent, and in this case, return to the field as soon as possible. The nine-year veteran has stated that his goal is to be ready for Week 1, which is wishful thinking based on the timing of the injury.

Assuming Kansas City plans on being competitive next season , here is how the Chiefs should operate in the coming weeks and months.

Spend Money in Free Agency on Offense

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Investing significant financial capital is going to be a difficult task, as Kansas City is currently $54.5 million over the cap. There are avenues to create cap flexibility, including releasing Jawaan Taylor, which would free up $20 million.

That being said, General Manager Brett Veach should utilize free agency to strengthen the offense with established players, specifically at running back. In no world should the Chiefs use their first-round pick on Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, and in a class that does not offer a plethora of options at the position, there is risk once Love is off the board.

With the offensive line basically set, the wide receiver corps being relatively young, and obviously Mahomes in the equation, the most glaring need on that side of the ball is running back. If Veach and the front office are able to maneuver around the cap, Kansas City could make a push for Breece Hall or Kenneth Walker III.

Replenish Youth on Defense Through the Draft

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball around Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) while being sacked by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the first half in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Similar to 2022, the Chiefs' defense is getting older and has lost a step, including defensive tackle Chris Jones. In that draft class, Kansas City selected seven defensive players. Yes, the Chiefs possessed 10 draft picks, but trading Tyreek Hill supplied Kansas City with additional capital.

Ironically, Trent McDuffie, who was taken with the pick recouped by moving Hill, has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate this offseason.

Nevertheless, Kansas City should duplicate that strategy in this year's draft by investing most of its picks into the defense.