Latest Mock Draft Has Chiefs Making Wise Decision

While Super Bowl LX is just a couple of days away, the offseason has already been underway for a large portion of the league for over a month, and a handful of teams joined the party with playoff exits.

The Kansas City Chiefs were shockingly in the former, finishing with a 6-11 record and third in the AFC West, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014. To add salt to the wound, quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in Week 15, which could affect his status for the start of next season.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With the 2025 season coming to an end on Sunday night, we are in the midst of mock draft season, and there have already been plenty of experts revealing their thoughts and analysis on how the 2026 NFL Draft could play out, specifically in the first round.

On Monday, NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein released his first mock draft of the offseason, giving in-depth analysis for each selection. Which direction do the Chiefs go in this mock?

Chiefs Address Defense

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after a sack during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With the No. 9 pick, Zierlein has Kansas City selecting Miami Hurricanes' pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

"There are other needs, but Bain simply fits the mold of what Brett Veach and Andy Reid look for in a rugged QB hunter and two-way player off the edge," Zierlein states.

There are three pass rushers in the first round that the Chiefs should be thrilled to land with their first-round pick. Arvell Reese is unrealistic, but obviously, Kansas City would be pinching itself if the Ohio State edge rusher, by a divine miracle, fell all the way to the ninth-overall pick. Texas Tech's David Bailey is a more plausible option, but in this mock draft, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound pass rusher goes No. 4 to the Tennessee Titans.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) wraps up Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Zierlein states, Bain Jr. is the type of pass rusher that Reid would look to add to the roster. Arm length has been a knock on the pass rusher, but his performance in the National Championship game was staggering, as he wreaked havoc on Indiana's offensive line the entire game.

This would be a great selection by Veach and the front office, and if Bain Jr. is available at this spot, there should be no hesitation to turn in the card with his name on it.

Picks That Allowed Kansas City to Land Bain Jr. in This Mock

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (67) attempts to block Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It is obvious, but certain picks have to transpire to allow a specific player to reach this point. The two picks in this mock draft that gave Kansas City an opportunity to select Bain Jr. were the Washington Commanders taking Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk and the New Orleans Saints taking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

This would be the ideal scenario for the Chiefs, who need to land a cornerstone, franchise player with their first-round pick.