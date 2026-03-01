Chiefs’ Worthy Facing Big Hurdle Among Fastest Combine Players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Derrick Thomas’ seven-sack game in 1990. Travis Kelce’s 178 career postseason receptions. Xavier Worthy’s 4.21-second 40-yard dash.

Just three of the NFL records held by the Chiefs, and all highly impressive. But only one was established by a player before he even entered the league.

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (WO40) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was two years ago this week, March 2, 2024, when the Texas wide receiver clocked the blazing number at Lucas Oil Stadium. His time broke the seven-year-old record of John Ross, who registered a 4.22 at the 2018 combine.

John Ross

Cincinnati drafted Ross ninth overall in 2017, one pick before the Chiefs traded up with Buffalo to select Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs used their first-round selection (28th overall) to pair Worthy with Mahomes.

Oct 29, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir (35) against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (15) at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, history has not been kind to the fastest players at the combine. While Worthy just completed his second season, Ross battled injuries and unmet expectations. He attempted to come back in 2024 but the Eagles cut him from their practice squad three months before they beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and he hasn’t signed anywhere since.

Kalon Barnes

Kalon Barnes faced a similar fate. After the cornerback posted the third-fastest time in combine history, a 4.23 mark in 2022, he played one season and hasn’t signed with a team since the Steelers let him go in August 2024.

Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans -- 2,006 yards (2009) | Sanford Myers / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Johnson

Of all the players with the fastest-recorded times in combine history, Chris Johnson probably enjoyed the best career. A running back out of East Carolina, Johnson clocked a 4.24 time in 2008. The Titans’ first-round selection (24th overall) that spring, Johnson began his career with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

His best year was his 2009, when he rushed for 2,006 yards on 358 carries (5.6 avg.) with 14 touchdowns. Released as a salary-cap casualty, he signed with the Jets in 2014 and closed his career with Arizona.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) makes a catch for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Riq Woolen

Other than Johnson, the only other player on the list of fastest-combine times with a somewhat successful NFL career is Riq Woolen. The Seattle cornerback ran a 4.26 in 2022 on his way to becoming the Seahawks’ fifth-round selection (153rd overall). Woolen led the NFL as a rookie with six interceptions in 2022, earning Pro Bowl honors.

Woolen picked up a Super Bowl ring earlier this month, helping Seattle deny the Patriots with the league’s best defense.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is unable to make a reception defended by Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos (23) during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Worthy’s record appears safe, at least as of Saturday afternoon. Chiefs prospect Jeremiyah Love ran a 4.36 earlier in the day, second fastest among running backs at the 2026 combine behind Mike Washington of Arkansas.

