Kenneth Walker is Rushing Past Reasonable Expectations, Straight Into Chiefs History

It keeps getting more and more difficult to write about Kenneth Walker III.

Not because I'm bored of talking about Walker's unbelievable dominance—quite the opposite, in fact. Walker has been so outstanding that even a measured evaluation of his 2026 season sounds like the ravings of a madman.

The remarkable stats help tell the story, but even those feel insufficient. Still, they're worth knowing: Walker's 133 rushing yards per game are the most for any running back through six weeks since at least 2016. He has a 40% forced missed tackle rate, the best in the NFL by more than 10%. He's the first player since 2002 to have 750+ scrimmage yards and 8+ touchdowns through the first five games of the year. The player who did that in '02? Chiefs Hall of Honor member Priest Holmes.

Many excellent running backs have starred throughout Chiefs history, as good-but-not-great teams often relied on dominant runners to carry their respective squads.

Christian Okoye—"the Nigerian Nightmare"—thundered into Chiefs history in the late '80s and early '90s. Marcus Allen left the rival Raiders to finish his career in Kansas City, taking the baton from Okoye. Holmes was the running back of my childhood—a workhorse that thrived behind a remarkable offensive line, instilling a love of smashmouth football in so many young Chiefs fans. Larry Johnson followed as a quintessential bellcow back, the engine of Chiefs offenses that relied on him to take on a superhuman workload.

Then came Jamaal Charles, my favorite running back of all time. Charles was a gamebreaker. He moved unlike anyone I've ever seen on a football field, skating past defenders with a smoothness typically reserved for athletes on ice.

In recent years, the Chiefs briefly had a true No. 1 back with Kareem Hunt, found excellent role players like Damien Williams and Jerick McKinnon, invested a premium pick in Clyde Edwards-Helaire, got two productive years from Isiah Pacheco, and patched up the weaker seasons with relative success until the wheels fell off the running back room in 2025.

But with all that history, all those legacies, and all of those yards... Through five games, Walker has been in a league of his own.

Walker's second touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday might have been the most on-brand run of his still-young Chiefs tenure. Look at this snapshot of Walker's situation moments before scoring a touchdown.

This was a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/uYSK1YJkof — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) October 19, 2026

By any NFL standard, that play is dead. The body is cold. The Chargers had the beat on the play. All they had to do was, y'know, tackle Walker. But that's been a problem for every team the Chiefs have faced through five games.

My favorite nugget from the Chiefs' win over the Chargers comes from Next Gen Stats.

"Walker gained 53 yards and 2 TDs on 6 carries against stacked boxes (8+ defenders). He leads the NFL in yards (183) and TDs (6) on those runs."

Kenneth Walker III forced 7 missed tackles against the Chargers, bringing his NFL-leading total to 52.



Walker gained 53 yards and 2 TDs on 6 carries against stacked boxes (8+ defenders). He leads the NFL in yards (183) and TDs (6) on those runs.@LACvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/fsnBre5Mn5 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 18, 2026

One of the surefire selling points of Walker's contract with the Chiefs was that he would be able to take advantage of light boxes while opposing defenses respected Patrick Mahomes and the KC passing game, allowing Walker's life to get easier while the rushing attack got more productive. Instead, Walker is just slicing through heavy boxes, too. It's remarkable.

Can Walker keep up this outrageous standard of performance through 17 regular season games and a playoff push? Who knows. But at some point, we should probably stop asking “Can he keep doing this?” and start asking, “What if this is just who he is?”

I'm still struggling to flip that particular switch myself. Even if he does this for 15 more games, can he do it in 2027? 2028? Is his legacy evolving from “very good running back who won Super Bowl MVP on a team with a questionable quarterback” to a future Hall of Famer who truly evolved into a superstar once he joined the Chiefs? Will the rest of his prime be spent as a perennial Offensive Player of the Year finalist? Is he the most impactful non-quarterback in the league?

This is why it feels so difficult to properly talk about Walker through five games. The truth sounds like hyperbole, and hyperbole still isn’t strong enough to explain what Walker has done throughout the start of this season.

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