Why the Future Is Still Bright for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were given a lot of reasons to curse their Week 15 loss. Not only will they miss the postseason for the first time since 2014, but more importantly, Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in the final two minutes of the game.

This is devastating news for Chiefs Kingdom and fans of the NFL alike. Mahomes is 30 years old now, and this injury may severely impact the way he plays football from here on out. There's a chance that Mahomes won't be able to reach the dominance he ruled over the NFL with for the rest of his career.

Silver Lining

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sideline before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

If there's any silver lining to their Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers , it's that their outlook for the rest of the season should be clear. They're out of playoff contention, and Mahomes is out for the season. They should be playing for the NFL draft now and tanking to get the best pick they can.

Rob Rang writes for FOX Sports, and he published a 2026 NFL mock draft. In his mock draft, he predicts the Chiefs will use their first-round pick to bolster their offense and select Makai Lemon from USC.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Like Jackson with the Ravens a pick earlier, the critics are seemingly lining up to attack Patrick Mahomes and the suddenly pedestrian Kansas City passing attack. A few years ago, the Chiefs invested a second-round pick on Skyy Moore with the hopes that his versatility could take their offense to another level", said Rang.

The Chiefs have to start thinking about who they want on this team long-term, and one of the players they'll have to make a tough decision on is Hollywood Brown. He's in the last year of his contract, and the team doesn't get much value from a veteran receiver. Replacing him with an exciting young player like Lemon could be the shakeup this offense needs to get back into shape.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Iowa Hawkeyes with running back Bryan Jackson (21) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Lemon is an upgraded version of that idea, offering the elusiveness, breakaway speed and grit to resurrect one of the league’s most dangerous passing attacks".

In his junior season, Lemon has amassed more than 1000 receiving yards and ten touchdown receptions. Pairing him up alongside Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, assuming they're all happy, would give Mahomes a true top-three receivers playing at the peak of their powers. Mahomes will be coming back next season, and he may be coming back to a new array of weapons at his disposal.

