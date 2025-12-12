Where the Chiefs Are Heading Into Week 15

It's been a long season for the Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning AFC Champions have lost what made them such a good team: their ability to shine in big moments. In an elimination game, they looked like an average team with questionable head coaching decisions.

Their loss to the Houston Texans may have been the final nail in the coffin for their playoff hopes, but they'll have to put all of that away for now. They're facing the Los Angeles Chargers for the second time in 2025, and a win would go a long way in saving any hope left for this season.

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his weekly power rankings ahead of Week 15. Despite the Chiefs losing, they remain in the top ten. If they want to keep their placement and their season alive, they have to win.

"The Chiefs have made a habit of coming up big in the high-leverage spots during the Patrick Mahomes years. But whether it’s poor execution, a wrong bounce or big mistakes from key players, they’ve failed in those moments in 2025", said Valentine.

Patrick Mahomes is coming off one of the worst games of his career, as he threw for three interceptions and no touchdowns. Kareem Hunt scored their lone touchdown against the Texans' defense, and they're going to have to rely on him once more as the Chargers have a much better pass defense than they do against the run.

"A 20-10 Week 14 loss to the Texans all but seals the Chiefs' fate, as it will likely be the first time they’ll miss the playoffs since 2014. Mathematically, Kansas City is still alive. Although Patrick Mahomes (76.1 grade; 10th) threw three interceptions and struggled against the Texans, he can still carry a team through adversity. However, no amount of a one-man show can pull the Chiefs back from the brink. Their season is in the mud".

Mahomes is 10-3 against the Chargers in his career, which should give them some confidence at home against their division rival. If the Chiefs want to make it into the playoffs, the Chargers have to lose nearly all of their games down the stretch.

Justin Herbert is injured, and a dominant showing from their defense could be enough to demoralize this team. That can't happen if Mahomes and his receivers aren't on the same page. Travis Kelce was responsible for a game-altering interception; he has to put up better numbers in what is his final season with the team.

