Chiefs Kingdom Mourns Nightmare Scenario vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a must-win game in Week 14 to the Houston Texans, putting their chances of making the playoffs in serious jeopardy. If they are going to pull off a miraculous late season come back, it starts in Week 15.

The Los Angeles Chargers had a statement win against them in the season opener in Brazil, but it's time for the Chiefs to get their signature win over their division rival. Patrick Mahomes has to bounce back after playing the worst game of his career, and Chris Jones has to build off his dominance against the Texans and stay hot.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) returns an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The game started with the Chiefs on offense, which resulted in a scoring opening drive. A big pass play to Travis Kelce spurred the drive on, and Mahomes finished it off in the red zone with his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

wait…the chiefs are allowed to target kelce in the first quarter? were they previously aware of this? — alex ⚡️ (@electrifiedtnt) December 14, 2025

2025 Mahomes is the best back the Chiefs have had since 2018 Kareem Hunt — #LoveNoMatterWhat🫶 (@__LV19__) December 14, 2025

They won't contain Mahomes on the ground until either I am dead or he retires — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) December 14, 2025

The Chiefs all throughout this game suffered from terrible injury luck. It started with Nick Bolton having to go into the blue tent, but the game also had to be stopped for Xavier Worthy and Jones.

Who has the voodoo doll for Chiefs offensive injuries? — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 14, 2025

Xavier Worthy is now going under the blue tent, this looks like a concussion protocol exam. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 14, 2025

During the Mahomes era, the Chiefs have had great injury luck, but that’s really unraveling this season. — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) December 14, 2025

The officiating in this game has also been questionable. The referees missed a clear pass interference call in the second quarter, which would've dramatically shifted how the game played out.

The ref was looking right at the DPI . As everyone says, IT WASN'T EVEN CLOSE. That is a huge play to let the Chargers CHEAT and get away with one. HOW? This better not be a game defining play, that was just HORRIBLE. Go @Chiefs — Gary Lezak (@glezak) December 14, 2025

The narrative about the Chiefs supposedly getting all the call has definitely ended this season. — Jason Reid (@JReidESPN) December 14, 2025

If you're wondering, yes, Andy Reid is having a chat with a couple officials after that clear missed pass interference penalty. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 14, 2025

Skipping ahead in the game, the Chiefs and Chargers were tied in the third quarter before the Chargers kicked a field goal to go up three. The Chiefs' injury luck continues to be bad, as Tyquan Thornton took a big shot and remained down on the field. Tony Jefferson was responsible for the big hit, and it resulted in him being thrown out of the game.

If that dirty hit on Thornton doesn't wake up this Chiefs team, then the next time they open their eyes, they'll be on a beach in Cancun. — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) December 14, 2025

That is we a personal foul, but getting ejected?? Come on, man…



Talk to Mahomes about the balls he’s throwing. — Dan W. (@DanWSports) December 14, 2025

I don't understand the ejection for Tony Jefferson. To me, that feels like penalizing the result of the play and not the process.



Hope Thornton is ok either way. — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) December 14, 2025

The Chiefs needed to respond with points, and Mahomes threw another back-breaking interception in the red zone. This is their season on the line, and the Chiefs aren't showing nearly as much effort as the Chargers.

Mahomes should've just threw that ball into the first row. You had three points in your back pocket. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) December 14, 2025

Terrible decision by Mahomes and a monster catch by Henley for the pick… LAC playing ball in KC. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 14, 2025

Patrick Mahomes’ greatest ability is his fearlessness and belief that he can make any play on the field. He doesn’t have that right now. Playing very unsure of himself and the people around him. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) December 14, 2025

The Chargers took a lot of time off the clock, but the Chiefs' defense was able to get a stop and prevent the Chargers from putting them up by two scores. A penalty from Nohl Williams caused them to start their drive deep in their own territory, and it's do-or-die time from this Chiefs team.

Penalty on the Chiefs, imagine that. — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) December 14, 2025

Well this is the drive for the Chiefs to have any hope of making the postseason. It starts of course after a special teams penalty that backs up the offense — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 14, 2025

Mahomes took a hit in the final two minutes of the game and went down holding his left knee. His left knee looked like it popped on the tackle, and Mahomes has been lying on the field, unable to get up.

Oh shit Mahomes’ knee that looked terrible — Football (@BostonConnr) December 14, 2025

Oh no ... Patrick Mahomes is down. Holding his knee. Crap. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 14, 2025

Mahomes :( — Nico (@elitetakes_) December 14, 2025

With the season on the line, Gardner Minshew throws an interception, and the Chiefs' 2025 season is over. Hopefully, Mahomes is able to come back from his injury.

