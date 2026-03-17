Trading for Fields Puts Writing on Wall for These Chiefs Vets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Unlike most men, the Chiefs don’t seem afraid of commitment.

Even before acquiring quarterback Justin Fields on Monday, they seemed committed to significantly changing their offense. That commitment paralleled a $28.7 guarantee they made in the first few minutes of free agency last week to Kenneth Walker.

Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is tackled by New York Jets safety Chuck Clark (36) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Kareem Hunt and Chris Oladokun, acquiring Fields also seems like the Chiefs are committed to moving on from both veterans.

In addition to signing Walker, the Chiefs also added Emari Demarcado. And with Brashard Smith showing plenty of promise at the end of 2025, Hunt’s return already was questionable. Still a free agent, Hunt’s biggest strength – success in short-yardage – doesn’t appear to be a critical need because Fields in theory could now fill that role.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Kareem Hunt

Hunt, who turns 31 in August, led the team in rushing yards (611), attempts (163) and touchdowns (eight) last season. But he clearly has lost his explosiveness.

In 2025 on third-and-1, 2 or 3 yards, Hunt moved the chains on 22 of 28 attempts (78.6 percent). Plus, each of his fourth-down attempts needed 3-or-fewer yards and he converted on 12 of 13 (92.3 percent). Combined, he was 34 of 41 (82.9 percent) on third or fourth down and 3 yards or less. For context, the Tush Push across the league in 2025 converted at approximately 76.8 percent.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With Fields, the Chiefs should feel comfortable with short-yardage packages because the quarterback has a successful history of converting. Plus, the Chiefs haven’t used Patrick Mahomes on quarterback sneaks since he dislocated his kneecap in 2019.

Over his career on third or fourth down and 3 yards or less, Fields has 344 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and 51 first downs (76.1 percent) on 67 carries (5.1 avg.).

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs the ball against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chris Oladokun

Oladokun got a prime opportunity to prove his worth over the season’s final two-plus games but turned in mixed results. If the Chiefs trusted the quarterback with what they need him to be during Mahomes’ rehab – someone to run the offseason program, start every preseason game and potentially win one-or-more games in September – they never would’ve acquired Fields on Monday.

Ironically, Oladokun preceded Fields in Pittsburgh, the Steelers’ seventh-round selection in the 2022 draft. Released in preseason his rookie year, Oladokun joined the Chiefs’ practice squad that year and has toiled there most of the last four years.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Kansas City also signed Jake Haener this offseason, meaning Fields is now the fourth quarterback on the roster. They’re expected to bring all four to training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., but Oladokun’s odds to make the roster, or even the practice squad, seem longer than ever now that Fields has joined the Chiefs.