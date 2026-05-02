Chiefs' Andy Reid Provides Another Update on Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said on Jan. 15, a month after his surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left knee, that he hoped to be able to “do some stuff” when organized team activities (OTAs) start in late May.

Whether the vision becomes a reality, however, depends on where the Chiefs see his recovery process.

And coach Andy Reid continues to err on the side of caution when it comes to Mahomes’ availability during OTAs.

“We got to see on that,” Reid said Saturday. “He is in a good position to be able to do some things, but there’s some rules and regulations to go with that, so we just got to make sure we’re on top of that part.”

Reid clarified that the clock he alluded to surrounds the NFL’s rules on the offseason physically unable to perform list.

And the Chiefs still have two phases of the offseason workout program to get through, specifically Phase III covering OTAs (May 26-28, June 1-3) and the three-day mandatory minicamp (June 9-11).

“If he can do some things – Phase II, remember there’s no contact, there’s no offense versus defense – so it’s Phase III that you get into that,” Reid said. “Once you start the clock, then the clock has to be rolling, so you just have to evaluate what you want to do.

“If he’s in position where he can do everything, I think so.”

Mahomes suffered the season-ending ACL and LCL injuries in Week 15’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and then underwent surgery on Dec. 15, 2025, before starting the rehabilitation process.

Mahomes finishes the 2025 regular season with 3,587 yards passing and 22 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He added 422 yards rushing with five touchdowns.

Justin Fields, whom the Chiefs signed during free agency, projects to run the offense during any Mahomes absence. The Chiefs also used a seventh-round pick on Garrett Nussmeier in the recently concluded NFL draft.

As for Mahomes, he will continue to rehab under the watchful eye of the Chiefs training staff.

“I know he’s doing a lot of stuff right now,” Reid said. “He is throwing the ball and he does it on his own, so he’s not getting into any trouble here.”