Why Chiefs Are Expecting Unexpected With Free Agency, Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Minnesota Vikings will release running back Aaron Jones at the start of the league year in 10 days, unless they can secure a trade.

Adam Schefter’s Sunday morning report is an excellent example of why the Kansas City Chiefs’ free-agent board is a living, breathing entity. It changes whenever a butterfly flaps its wings.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) and free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

At running back...

Would the Chiefs have interest in Jones, who turns 32 in December? Jones has proven that when he stays healthy, his production is impressive. He has four career 1,000-yard rushing seasons, most recently during the Vikings’ 14-3 season in 2024. But when injuries creep in, as they have all too often, he’s not as reliable.

Jones upon his release would become a street free agent, able to sign with any team at any time. In contrast, unrestricted free agents are those with at least four accrued NFL seasons still under contract who need to wait until March 9 to legally negotiate with other teams and wait until the new league year on March 11 to officially sign.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) jukes against Tennessee Titans safety Sanoussi Kane (42) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rather than Jones, expect the Chiefs to be running-back shoppers on Day 1 of unrestricted free agency. They can’t afford to assume Jeremiyah Love will be there when the Chiefs are on the clock at No. 9, and even if he is, they may opt to draft a more important need at edge rusher.

And even if they eventually draft Love, they should still sign a Day 1 free agent such as Travis Etienne or Kenneth Walker. General manager Brett Veach said becoming more explosive in the running game is Priority 1 in helping Mahomes, and Jones doesn’t seem to fit that description compared to Etienne or Love.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks on the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

At tight end...

The other volatile area of the Chiefs’ free-agent board is tight end. Cade Otton and Chig Okonkwo are set to become unrestricted free agents in a week. Do the Chiefs need to begin looking at them intently? On a related note, get used to hearing the name Jake Briningstool. He’s an obscure, non-drafted free agent tight who the Chiefs stashed on injured reserve during his 2025 rookie season.

How much time and energy the Chiefs invest in potential tight ends, whether free agents or Briningstool depends largely on Travis Kelce’s decision whether to return for a 14th NFL season.

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team tight end Jake Briningstool of Clemson (19) runs a route during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

This past week marked the 12-month anniversary of Pat McAfee reading Kelce’s text on air, announcing that the tight end officially would return in 2025. The tight end this February, however, has been eerily silent.

“Yeah, I think we've kind of taken a different approach with Travis,” Veach said Tuesday, “in the sense that I think we've kind of prepared for either scenario. And Coach had mentioned on Friday, he's had great dialogue with Travis on our end, myself, Chris Shea, Travis’ crew, we've had some good dialogue there. And I'm sure we're going to see them here, just like we will all the other players’ agents, and we'll continue that dialogue.

Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) after a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“But Travis is the best. He's an icon, and hopefully he comes back, and we'll just kind of let that process play out … I mean, it's not your typical, ‘Hey, 27-year-old, first time in free agency.’ I mean, Travis has done everything. He's accomplished everything. He's about to get married. He's got a lot going on.”

Something seems off, though. Either way, the Chiefs need to know soon. There are too many team decisions that can’t happen until Kelce comes to his own decision.

