Patrick Mahomes’ Trainer Fires Back at Insulting Remarks
The offseason is a time for every player in the National Football League to take time away from the spotlight and relax. For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, that is no different. While some do different things to relax, relaxing and recovering is the main goal of the offseason.
For Mahomes, the way that he has spent his offseason has been a mix of working out and spending time with his family. In a recent viral photo of Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, celebrating the 4th of July holiday, the NFL world got to see what Mahomes' body looks like without football threads on.
Many are quick to judge the appearance of others, and for a player as popular as Mahomes, opinions often circulate. However, most of the opinions come from Mahomes' performance on the field, not typically what he looks like with his shirt off.
Podcaster Kevin Kietzman, host of Kevin Kietzman Has Issues, spoke about the viral photo of Mahomes, making more comments than were necessary.
"Vacation photos of Patrick Mahomes are popping up and he's fat," Kietzman said. "I'm going to say it, and I'm going to tell you the truth, he's an embarrassment. You're a $500 million quarterback, you've made all these comments this offseason saying we're going to do our talking on the field, we got our butts kicked in the Super Bowl, we're coming back with vengeance. Dude, you're fat."
Mahomes' trainer Bobby Stroupe heard about what was said about his client, and let's just say he wasn't too pleased to hear what Kietzman said.
"Send me your location," Stroupe said in a now-deleted X post. "You obviously need attention. If you want to see what in shape is -- go make it through a practice at Saint Jo or run hurry up offense scrambling back to back to back plays. You don't have a clue what it takes. It's not a look, it's performance."
If it's performance that Mahomes is looking for, he shouldn't look too far, as the two-time MVP winner and three-time Super Bowl champion has done nothing but perform. That being said, let's continue to have opinions on Mahomes' performance as a quarterback, not who he is or how he looks as a human.
