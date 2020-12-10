Brian Flores Not Taking Travis Kelce Lightly: 'He’s a Dynamic Player'

Just one week removed from setting NFL history, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is receiving a fair amount of rightfully deserved attention from the Miami Dolphins coaching staff.

With multiple records under his belt already this season, Kelce heads into Week 14 needing 263 receiving yards to set the single-season tight end record.

Miami head coach Brian Flores is trying to make sure Kelce doesn't have a career day against his team.

Flores said in Wednesday's press conference that Kelce's presence demands attention because of what he has been able to do this season.

“Well, when you have an elite player like that, you have to pay close attention to him," Flores said. "When he’s in the tight end position and he’s in the middle of the field – they do a good job of flexing him out, they move him around a lot, so you have to pay close attention to him. You have to try not to have a bad matchup with him because if you do, obviously [Patrick] Mahomes is going to get it to him."

This year Kelce has hauled in 82 receptions for 1,114 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. The eighth-year veteran is on pace for the best receiving year of his career in nearly all major statistical categories.

Flores continued on about the Chiefs offense and said it's hard to truly account for Kelce when the Chiefs have so many weapons on that side of the ball

"It creates a lot of issues and oftentimes, you’ve got to double the guy," Flores said. "But when you double him and they’ve got guys on the perimeter, then those guys get singled. So it presents a lot of issues. I think oftentimes you’re looking at him and then they stick a run in there, and they get yardage in the run game because of that as well. He’s a dynamic player. He’s one of many on their offense and defense.”

The Dolphins head coach isn't the only member of the staff who has spoken highly about the Chiefs' juggernaut tight end. Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is tasked with stopping Kansas City's high-octane attack and knows he has a lot on his hands.

Boyer said Kelce's improvement from year to year reminds him of another player that has continued to grow on the Chiefs.

“I would say much like Tyreek Hill, these guys are getting better and better," Boyer said. "And they were really good players to begin with. You’re talking about elite players to begin with and they’re actually getting better. Travis Kelce is an outstanding route-runner. He’s got great hands. He can make tough catches in traffic. He usually comes up with big plays."

Last week against the Denver Broncos, Kelce recorded his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season. The game marked his 23rd 100 receiving yard performance of his career, tying him with Kellen Winslow for third-most by a tight end in NFL history.

While his production has certainly taken a step up from last year, it's Kelce's ability to line up in different receiver positions that makes him difficult to stop.

"They move him all around, so obviously he can handle the whole offense," Boyer said. "He’s just really an outstanding player. It’s kind of mind-numbing to think that guys that are playing at that high of a level are actually just improving and he really has had a great season and like I said, he’s really good route-runner. He’s got good hands and he’s made a lot of tough catches for them.”

