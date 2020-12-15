Comparing Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes' Season Stats

With three games remaining in the NFL regular season, where is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the MVP race?

After Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a three-interception performance against the Miami Dolphins last week, where does he sit in the conversation for the NFL's Most Valuable Player?

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers having one of the best seasons of his career, it's a two-horse race for the award and it looks like it's going to come down to the final stretch.

This was one of the things that I talked about with Arrowhead Report's Conner Christophersonon today's episode of Roughing the Kicker. We took a look at the MVP race and assess where both quarterbacks stand now in addition to several other topics.

While there are still three games left in the NFL season, it appears that Rodgers has narrowed Mahomes' lead in the race. Las Vegas bookmakers still have Mahomes as the favorite but Rodgers is close behind.

Last week, the 37-year-old quarterback threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. According to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers became the front-runner for MVP after his performance.

Mahomes threw his first multiple interception game since 2019 as the 25-year-old still tossed for 393 yards and two scores despite the three interceptions.

For Mahomes, with his "down game" coming later in the year it could hurt him in terms of MVP voting. The narrative surrounding Rodgers will more than likely be different than Mahomes' down the stretch because Green Bay plays three below-average pass defenses.

Rodgers leads the league in touchdown passes, quarterback rating and QBR while having the fewest interceptions of any quarterback with more than 400 attempts. Currently, Rodgers has thrown for 3,685 yards and 39 touchdowns this season while only throwing four interceptions with a 69.6 completion percentage. Green Bay's gunslinger is on pace to finish the year with 4,536 passing yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.

As for Kansas City's star quarterback, Mahomes leads the league in passing yards, passing yards per game and net yards gained per pass attempt. For the season, Mahomes has collected 4,208 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 68.4% of his throws. The 25-year-old is on pace to finish his third full season as a starter with 5,179 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Rodgers has put the pressure on Mahomes as the savvy-vet has taken over the front-runner position in the race. In his age 37 season, Rodgers is putting up similar numbers to his 2011 season, which is regarded as the best season a quarterback has ever had.

It's going to be entertaining in these final three games to see what these outstanding players can do to add to their case for the league's MVP. No matter who wins, what a year for State Farm.

