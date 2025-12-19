How Week 16 Games Can Affect Chiefs’ Draft Position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Wrap this around your prefrontal cortex: The Kansas City Chiefs could finish the season looking at a top-10 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In the latest twist during a surreal week, the Chiefs’ front office and the fanbase are actually looking forward to April more than any year since 2013. That was Andy Reid’s first draft in Kansas City, when the Chiefs took a tight end out of Cincinnati named Travis Kelce.

Regardless of where the Chiefs select in April, the challenge of roster engineering never stops for general manager Brett Veach. Take it from his closest colleague on the team.

“You always got to continue to strive to build and add to the roster,” Reid said Monday. “And then you've got to stay ahead of the game as a coach. So, that's every offseason. That's the challenge. Sometimes when you're good for the period of time that we've been doing well, you're not picking very high in the draft.

“And you make things work. Nobody's done it better than Brett has. And being able to keep everything afloat and then still not spending time on working in the free agency market, as much as a lot of people do. So, he's done a great job of juggling all of that.”

Another juggling act is draft positioning, based on 1) league standings and 2) strength of schedule. The teams with the lowest winning percentages draft highest, obviously, but the tiebreaker goes to those who played the easiest schedules.

If the season ended today, the Chiefs would draft at No. 12. Here’s how that could change this weekend.

Chiefs at Titans (12 p.m. CT)

A Kansas City loss to Cam Ward and the Titans obviously moves the Chiefs closer to the top of April’s draft.

Chargers at Cowboys (12 p.m. CT)

Dallas winning would create some separation between the Cowboys (6-7-1) and Chiefs (6-8), increasing the odds that Kansas City drafts ahead of Dallas.

Bengals at Dolphins (12 p.m. CT)

Kansas City has played one of the league’s toughest schedules (.548 opponent winning percentage). So has Cincinnati (.574). That means the Chiefs (6-8) want Miami (6-8) to win. The Dolphins have played a much-easier schedule and would pick higher than Kansas City in a tie.

Vikings at Giants (12 p.m. CT)

A better Chiefs draft pick comes from a win by Minnesota (6-8), increasing the chances the Vikings finish with a better record than Kansas City (6-8).

Falcons at Cardinals (3:05 p.m. CT)

If Kansas City wants a higher draft selection, the Chiefs want Atlanta (5-9) to win its final three games and finish with a better record.

Patriots at Ravens (7:20 p.m. CT)

Kansas City needs separation from Baltimore (7-7) in order to pick before the Ravens in April. So, Drake Maye losing a second straight game will help the Chiefs in that regard.

49ers at Colts (Monday, 7:15 p.m. CT)

Philip Rivers can help the Chiefs’ draft prospects this week by securing the first win of his fresh-off-the-couch chapter. The Colts (8-6) are in danger of finishing tied with the Chiefs and a Monday night win for Indianapolis could ease those concerns – with regard to draft position.

