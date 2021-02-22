How Daniel Sorensen Can Determine the Chiefs' Draft Strategy

Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen's free agency decision could have a substantial impact on the future of the team.

With the start of NFL free agency less than a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs are faced with numerous players up for new contracts, but the situation surrounding safety Daniel Sorensen could have the largest impact on the future of the team.

But let's be honest, when haven't things hinged on Sorensen?

Out of all the pending free agents for the Chiefs, the case of Sorensen is the most interesting one. Sorensen just had one of the best years of his career in a contract season. He recorded a career-high in total tackles and interceptions while playing in 82% of the Chiefs' snaps last year.

But it's no secret Sorensen has his downfalls too. In 2020, he recorded the highest missed tackle percentage of his career while allowing a career-worst in completion percentage (76.7%) and a passer rating against (100.7). Pro Football Focus has him graded as the 86th best safety out of 94 eligible players.

That being said, I can't imagine the market for Sorensen will be too high this offseason. In 2020, it was clear that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo values experience over potential and that will play in Sorensen's favor.

Sorensen knows the system and started to produce results in Spagnuolo's second season leading the defense. His return to Kansas City would help the team focus on its pressing needs while avoiding a minor one.

Sorensen's return also allows the Chiefs to possibly address the EDGE or tackle situations in free agency or early in the draft. Giving Kansas City the potential to add premier talent at its positions of need will be crucial for another Super Bowl run.

If Sorensen elects to go elsewhere, the Chiefs will be stuck trying to address their other problems while trying to find a third safety. It's possible if the team lets Sorensen walk they have faith in 2018 fourth-round pick Armani Watts to fill his role, but safety could become a higher priority in the draft without Sorensen.

While Sorensen makes plays that get you out of your seat, he also makes plays that make you scratch your head. His experience in the defense will be wanted in 2021 as the Chiefs have more pressing issues elsewhere to worry about. While it may not be what a lot of people want, Sorensen's return would save a lot more headaches than it would cause.

