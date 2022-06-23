Skip to main content

Under Pressure: It’s Make-or-Break Time for Khalen Saunders

After three years, the next month-plus will help determine the future of Saunders.

The Khalen Saunders arc has experienced its fair share of ups and downs, and it got off to an inspiring start.

When the Chiefs used their 2019 third-round draft pick on Saunders, they were bringing in a local (St. Louis, MO) talent who possessed intriguing athletic talent and was coming off a productive career at Western Illinois. As a rookie in Steve Spagnuolo's defense, the 324-pounder amassed 22 tackles, a sack and a pass broken up in 12 games. He didn't jump off the page in terms of stats, but he did enough to offer some promise for the future. 

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Since then, however, he has yet to match even that introductory level of production from three years ago.

Injuries got in Saunders' way in 2020 and 2021, as elbow and knee ailments limited his playing time and led to him getting lost in the shuffle of Kansas City's depth chart. In the two seasons since his rookie campaign, Saunders has played in just 10 games overall and has a combined 11 tackles. He hasn't recorded a single sack over the course of that span, nor has he logged a quarterback hit. His last start came in 2020. 

The Chiefs' defensive line saw some changes this offseason, but not too many of them came along the interior. Chris Jones is back at his traditional three-technique spot, and Derrick Nnadi is projected to start alongside him yet again as Spagnuolo's nose tackle. Behind them, free agent acquisition Taylor Stallworth figures to bring some healthy competition to the position group. Tershawn Wharton has shown legitimate flashes as an undersized pass-rusher. All of those players should make the team. Where does that leave Saunders?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Under pressure.

As training camp and the preseason approach, it will be up to Saunders to produce at a high level and remind the Chiefs of the player they spent a Day Two draft pick on years ago. If he can't, it'll be either another year buried on the bench or a possibly a late-summer shift to the free agent market. Not only is Saunders tasked with proving the Chiefs right, but he's tasked with doing the same for himself as well. Additionally, the fact that his rookie contract expires following the 2022 campaign raises the stakes even higher.

Conner Christopherson of Arrowhead Report joined me on Thursday's Roughing the Kicker podcast to discuss our initial Chiefs 53-man roster projections. Of the two of us, only he had Saunders making the cut. I listed Saunders as a name on the bubble, as his job isn't nearly as secure as it has been in the recent past. He has the opportunity to stick, but he's also facing quite the challenge in getting back to his better form.

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage and analysis, be sure to subscribe to the 'Roughing the Kicker' podcast. RTK is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever else you listen to your favorite programs.

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) returns a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Lonnie Johnson Jr. Film Review: Week One Starter for Chiefs?

By Zack Eisen4 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Despite Re-Signing, Jerick McKinnon Isn’t Promised Anything in 2022

By Jordan FooteJun 22, 2022
August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (54) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Projecting the Chiefs’ Potential First-Time Pro Bowlers This Season

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.Jun 21, 2022
Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (59) celebrates after an interception against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Opportunity Arrives for Joshua Kaindoh's Second-Year Jump

By Mark Van SickleJun 18, 2022
Aug 9, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Announce Official 2022 Training Camp Schedule

By Jordan FooteJun 17, 2022
Dec 23, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid sit on the bench during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Reid, Mahomes Share Thoughts on Orlando Brown Jr. Contract Talks

By Jordan FooteJun 17, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a play against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Truth About the Impact of Chris Jones

By Zack EisenJun 16, 2022
Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Keys to Chiefs’ Defense Avoiding Early-Season Struggles Again

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.Jun 15, 2022