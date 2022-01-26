Yes, the Chiefs Should Absolutely Pursue JuJu Smith-Schuster This Offseason

Last offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs tried to replace departing wide receiver Sammy Watkins via a new acquisition in free agency. Despite their efforts, they ended up rolling with Mecole Hardman and company — Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson — as ancillary pieces around Tyreek Hill.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, a lifelong member of the Pittsburgh Steelers since being drafted in 2017, was among those the Chiefs pursued last spring. Instead of joining Kansas City on a one-year deal worth $8 million, the 25-year-old wideout from USC opted to return to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal worth... $8M.

That swing-and-miss was a microcosm of the Chiefs' offseason in regards to receivers, as the team also missed out on Josh Reynolds. While the aforementioned trio of Hardman, Pringle and Robinson has been passable as of late, it still could've used some improvement heading into the year. Per a recent report by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, a Chiefs union with Smith-Schuster may still be very much on the table. Conner Christopherson of Arrowhead Report joined me on Wednesday's Roughing the Kicker podcast to discuss all things Chiefs but more importantly, why Kansas City would be smart to go after Smith-Schuster if things align correctly.

First, here's an excerpt of Wilson's article explaining where Smith-Schuster's head is reportedly at:

Now that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has retired, Smith-Schuster is interested in potentially joining the Chiefs again. It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire. A year ago, Chiefs coach Andy Reid recruited Smith-Schuster and sent him photos of the Lombardi Trophy. Smith-Schuster fought through a dislocated shoulder to appear in the Steelers’ playoff game against Kansas City after undergoing surgery. Still, the injury limited him to 15 catches for 129 yards and no scores in five starts last season. Yet, the former USC standout remains a productive receiver when healthy and could complement Tyreek Hill if he signs with the Chiefs.

If it's indeed no secret that Smith-Schuster remains interested in becoming a Chief, that provides the Chiefs with an opportunity to potentially secure something they haven't had since Watkins was a member of the team: a true No. 2 receiver. The word potentially must be emphasized here, as Smith-Schuster's production over the past few years has been spotty. With that said, 2020 saw him haul in 97 passes for 831 yards and nine touchdowns. That level of production (minus some receptions, surely) would be downright terrifying for a second wideout in the Chiefs' offense, and adding that threat to an already lethal offense sounds like it should be illegal.

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (right) embrace following the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing in around 215 pounds, Smith-Schuster measures up very similarly to Watkins. He's also displayed some outside-inside versatility during his still young career, which is virtually a necessity in a Reid-style offense. Smith-Schuster may not be a blazing-fast sprinter capable of reviving the Legion of Zoom moniker in Kansas City, but he's more than able to win with a combination of technical route-running prowess, strength and decent enough quickness. He graded out as a solid athlete leading up to the draft, too.

Hardman has come on strong as of late, but he's still likely the type of receiver the Chiefs need to scheme into a game plan more than just about any other offensive weapon. He isn't a bona fide No. 2 wide receiver in the Chiefs' offense. Pringle, who will be a free agent this offseason and is far from a lock to return to Kansas City, is better suited as the third or fourth player on the depth chart. Robinson, who is also going to be a free agent, oftentimes has more negative moments than positive ones. No internal option is going to suddenly give the Chiefs what they need. They have to get it from either the draft, the trade block or the free agent market.

Why not just go with Smith-Schuster? He's young, he doesn't project to break the Brett Veach bank of seemingly endless cap space and he's also capable of doing a lot of the things the Chiefs need in a non-Hill receiver. On top of that, if Wilson's recent report turns out to be true, he's also interested in having a change of heart one year after opting against joining the team. Assuming Smith-Schuster does want to be in Kansas City, the Chiefs should exhaust quite a few avenues attempting to make that happen. Rather than looking back on what fizzled out last offseason, they'd be wise to look ahead to what could be if they added another reliable and dynamic weapon to a Patrick Mahomes-led aerial attack.