Top Trade Targets for the Chiefs This Offseason

Throughout Brett Veach's tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs, he's flexed his general manager muscles via trade a few times. When presented with a glaring hole on the roster that needs to be patched up, he hasn't backed away from acquiring proven veterans to help facilitate that process.

This offseason, the Chiefs have a few spots where they could stand to improve — or, at the least, replenish. Wide receiver, defensive end and cornerback are the main three, and safety could prove to be another if Tyrann Mathieu signs elsewhere in free agency. While the open market and the upcoming NFL Draft are suitable team-building options, there's always a handful or two of players who may benefit from a change of scenery during the spring or summer. Let's take a look at four, as well as how they can help the Chiefs should a trade take place.

1. Calvin Ridley - WR, Atlanta Falcons

Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Ridley's situation is a unique one, as he stepped away from the Falcons at the end of October to take care of his mental health. He didn't return to the team for the rest of the season, contributing to some rumblings that he may need to switch teams before coming back to full-time duties in the NFL. When healthy and motivated, Ridley is a very productive receiving option. His 2020 season was a prime example of that, as he hauled in 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.

At 27 years old (28 in December), Ridley should just now be hitting his athletic prime. He carries a manageable $11.1 million cap hit in 2022, but he's a free agent after this coming season. Depending on what compensation the Chiefs give up in this hypothetical trade scenario, a new contract could be the difference between a finalized deal and mere discussions. With Ridley in the fold, though, Patrick Mahomes would be getting a go-to weapon who could be arguably the best third option in the league. If the wideout is looking for something new, the Chiefs should consider acquiring him.

2. Xavien Howard - CB, Miami Dolphins

Xavien Howard, regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in all of football, is going to come at a price. That doesn't apply to just draft picks, as his cap hits over the next three seasons are $16.4M, $17.4M and $15.6M in his age-29, 30 and 31 seasons. He's well worth it, as his 20 passes broken up (PBUs) and 10 interceptions in 2020 were downright staggering numbers. Howard wasn't quite as good this past season, although 16 PBUs and five interceptions in a "down" year from the season prior is still terrific.

The Chiefs would undoubtedly be making a huge investment if they brought in Howard but with Charvarius Ward's pending free agency, an upgrade at cornerback may be just as helpful as a one-to-one replacement. The franchise is likely going to pay someone anyway. Howard has a recent history of being seemingly disgruntled in Miami, and plenty of folks in Chiefs circles campaigned for a trade a year ago. Regardless of whether it's too late now, testing the waters on that option would send a statement to the rest of the NFL.

3. Brandin Cooks - WR, Houston Texans

Jan 2, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Since 2015, Brandin Cooks has had six seasons with at least 65 catches, 1,000 yards and five touchdowns. In four of those campaigns, he's amassed over 1,100 receiving yards. In five of them, his touchdown total has been six or more. In a league that asks not only what have players done lately — but what have they done at all — Cooks checks off just about every box. He's a steady performer with a track record of success. He also carries a $12.5M cap hit in 2022 before hitting free agency, so a long-term commitment could either be totally in play (extension) or nothing to worry about for a team that trades for him.

In Kansas City, Cooks is an interesting fit. He's far from a prototypical "X" receiver at 5'10", 185 pounds but he consistently separates, gets open and can handle a steady diet of targets. Those should be must-have traits Kansas City looks for in its next wide receiver No. 2, and he has them all. He would also give Andy Reid the flexibility of continuing to move his wideouts around in formations and play with the speed element that garnered the 'Legion of Zoom' moniker during the Sammy Watkins days. Cooks is an imperfect fit but in some ways, he's a perfect fit for what the Chiefs like to do. Perhaps a swap for Mecole Hardman and draft compensation makes more sense than just a pick or two but either way, the prospect of him as a Chief is intriguing.

4. Danielle Hunter - DE, Minnesota Vikings

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) celebrates a sack of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of recent track records, that isn't something that plays to Danielle Hunter's favor. He's dealt with season-ending injuries in back-to-back years, but his saving grace is that he's still considered to be in his prime (he turns 28 in October). When healthy in 2018 and 2019, the Vikings pass-rusher put up consecutive 14.5-sack seasons. He fits what Steve Spagnuolo looks for in height and arm length and was also very productive before getting hurt roughly halfway through the 2021 season.

In terms of cost, Hunter's contract is tricky. His cap hit of $26M this year is quite high, but the number falls to $8.6M in 2023. If the Chiefs could fit him into their financial picture for a season, they'd be rewarded the following offseason with much more room to navigate. Hunter may not command a first-round pick due to his 2022 salary and recent injuries, so he's one of the hottest names on the EDGE trade market. For the Chiefs' purposes, considering their pressing need at the position, Veach may want to pick up the phone and call Minnesota.