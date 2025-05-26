Predicting the Chiefs' 2025 Breakout Player of the Year
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason needing to revamp their offensive line after allowing Patrick Mahomes to be sacked a career-high number of times.
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY listed on breakout player for every team in the league. He believes rookie offensive lineman Josh Simmons will be the Chiefs' breakout player this upcoming season. If he does have a breakout season, it would be another win for Kansas City.
"Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-most 36 times in 2024, and he was sacked a career single-game high six times in a blowout Super Bowl 59 loss. In response, the Chiefs signed left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency, franchise-tagged guard Trey Smith, traded guard Joe Thuney, moved Kingsley Suamataia to guard, and drafted Simmons," Dragon said.
"Simmons could be Kansas City’s potential long-term solution at left tackle. He allowed no sacks and just one pressure before a knee injury cut his final season short with the Buckeyes."
According to Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network, "if it wasn’t for a season-ending injury, Josh Simmons could have been more widely regarded as the best offensive line prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. In the six games he started, Simmons put out some of the best and most consistent tape in the class, allowing just one QB pressure."
Before the draft, Cummings noted that Simmons' talent was undeniable and worth a first round draft pick, even with the injury he suffered his final season at Ohio State. The Chiefs believe they got a steal in the draft. If he plays to his potential, their assessment on Simmons would likely be true.
"While his injury opened the door for other prospects to be picked before him, Simmons still should be a first-round pick and could be a top-20 selection. His physical profile and athleticism are ideal in a franchise’s cornerstone left tackle, and Simmons also has RT versatility," Cummings said.
"He does a tremendous job of mirroring pass rushers, using his fluidity to match and stay square. He also flashes high-end driving power as a moving blocker in space, and he can knock rushers off-kilter with disorienting punches. Provided that he makes it back to full health, Simmons can start immediately and grow into an impact player."
