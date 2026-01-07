What the Chiefs Benefited From All Season

The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the biggest regressions from any team this season, given where they were last season. They made it all the way to a Super Bowl, and now, they'll be at home in January.

One of the biggest reasons why they had this momentous downfall is that they weren't the same team in the clutch as they were last season. It didn't help that Patrick Mahomes got injured, which sealed their fate, but even when he was playing, it wasn't like they were winning games. What's one positive from this season they can take with them to 2026 and beyond?

PFF All-Pro Team

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches the offense on the field during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gordon McGuinness writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article creating an All-Pro team based on players' PFF grades throughout the season. The Chiefs only had one player make the team, and that's Creed Humphrey.

"Humphrey led all centers in PFF grade (88.8) and was the only player at the position to earn PFF grades above 80.0 as both a run blocker and a pass protector. He allowed just eight pressures during the regular season, the only center to allow single-digit pressures while playing at least 300 pass-blocking snaps", said McGuinness.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; KKansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This season, Humphrey earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod in his career and is hopeful he can make his third All-Pro team in real life. Interestingly enough, Joe Thuney made the list as well. That's a player the Chiefs traded to the Chicago Bears, and one that would've helped with their offensive line play this season.

Despite having one of the most expensive offensive lines in the NFL, Mahomes was still seeing a lot of pressure on his drop-backs. Josh Simmons played admirably as a rookie, but once he went down with an injury, the offensive line's consistency went downhill.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The good news for the Chiefs is that Humphrey is under a long-term contract and isn't slated to become a free agent until 2028. Mahomes is coming back from an injury, and it's integral that they get the support upfront to protect him.

They have a top ten pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft , which they could use to address that need, or they can see what they can get in free agency. The bottom line is that they can head into next season confident that they have one of the best centers in the league on their team. It's just a matter of fleshing out the rest of their offensive line.

