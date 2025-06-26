SI Insider On Chiefs Left Tackle Position
It is very clear that if the Kansas City Chiefs want to improve their offense next season, it starts up front with the offensive line. That was their biggest problem on the offensive side of the ball last season. And if they want to be serious contenders to win a Super Bowl in 2025, they will need to fix their issues up front before the start of the new season.
But the biggest position battle will come at the left tackle position. If there was one position on the offensive line that struggled the most for the Chiefs, it has been the left tackle position over the last few seasons. Last season, the Chiefs were moving offensive linemen all over the place, and some had to move to left tackle, and it just did not work out.
But the Chiefs have addressed the left tackle position this offseason. First, they went after left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency. Moore comes to Kansas City after spending the beginning of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. That was a challenging place for Moore to find the stars he has been looking for and to prove that he could be a good starting tackle in the National Football League.
Now he will get that chance with the Chiefs. Moore has a lot of potential, and it is going to be interesting to see what he brings to the Chiefs and if he is the answer for them.
The Chiefs also drafted one of the best offensive linemen, if not the best one, in the 2025 NFL Draft in Josh Simmons. Simmons can play left tackle as well. Simmons is expected to be ready for training camp, and if he is, he and Moore will be battling it out for the left tackle position.
"It seems to me like Josh Simmons would have to win the job from Jaylon Moore, since Simmons is coming off a significant injury, is a rookie, and still hasn’t strapped on a pair of shoulder pads for an NFL practice," said Sports Illustrated's NFL Inside Albert Breer.
"Moore, to be clear, was signed at $45 million over three years to be the Chiefs’ left tackle. They had no idea whether Simmons would even be available at No. 32, let alone whether they would take him if they had the chance. So, in April, Moore and Jawaan Taylor were the team’s presumptive tackles."
"There’s too much on the line this year, and every year they have Patrick Mahomes under center, not to approach it that way. So, again, Taylor, Moore and Simmons will go into camp as the team’s top options, and two of the three will come out as starters."
