Smith and Bolton Back: How This Shifts the Chiefs' Offseason Plans
The Kansas City Chiefs shocked us all when they managed to bring back both of their free agent stars: Trey Smith and Nick Bolton. The talented guard and linebacker were set to be two of the most wanted free agents in this year's cycle, both ranking within the top 10 on numerous lists.
On February 27th, the Chiefs designated Smith with their franchise tag, guaranteeing him $23.4 million for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, while they seek to work out a new long term deal in the meantime. On Sunday, Smith finally signed the offer, officially setting him to rejoin the team for at least one more year.
As for Bolton, Kansas City was able to sign him to a three-year, $45 million deal with $30M fully guaranteed. Bolton was a key part of building the Chiefs dynasty, and they're lucly to have him back commanding the linebackers for another three years.
Many fans speculated that the Chiefs were operating under the assumption that both Smith and Bolton were on their way out. However, now that they're back for sure, I'd say that Kansas City is in for a quiet free agency.
They've already resigned three key players, including receiver Marquise Brown. These three signings were not cheap, and the Chiefs were already working with limited cap space. Even if they wanted to sign more players, Im not so sure that their financial situation will allow them to.
What this means is that KC needs to shift all focus to the upcoming draft in April. It's not that far away, and the Chiefs still have two major weaknesses even with all their outstanding news: left tackle and cornerback.
Left tackle is obviously the No. 1 priority, but I think that it can be easily solved by grabbing one of the numerous tackles in this year's draft with the 31st overall pick. Players like Josh Simmons and Josh Connerly Jr. have been thrown around, and I think both of them would make a great fit for the Chiefs.
For cornerback, all the Chiefs need is a reliable No. 2 to back up former All-Pro Trent McDuffie. If the Chiefs can get both of those picks sorted by the third round, I'd say they're in pretty good shape for next season.
