BREAKING: Chiefs Re-Sign Star LB Nick Bolton
There is perhaps no player more underappreciated by the media in establishing the Chiefs dynasty than Nick Bolton. While he was still a player at Missouri during Super Bowl LIV, his contributions have directly impacted the team's continual success and victories in Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII.
Despite Bolton set to be one of the top names on the entire free agency market, on the eve of the NFL's legal tampering window, the Kansas City Chiefs and Nick Bolton have agreed to a three-year, $45 million extension with $30 million fully guaranteed, keeping Bolton contracted through the 2028 season.
His signing has divided opinion. Some are calling it a steal as the Eagles are expected to pay Zach Baun a three-year/ $51 million extension while Bolton is four years younger than him. Others are questioning if it was money well spent as linebacker has been viewed as a "non-premium" position in certain football circles, especially if his signature leads to the departure of Justin Reid.
Ultimately, this is a brilliant move by an organization that knows how to do things at the right time. The Chiefs success is built on signing players to contracts with lengths that coincide with the player's career/ physical prime and them dumping them once that window closes, even if the team gets rid of them a year early.
It's what they did with Joe Thuney, Tyrann Mathieu, and to an extent Alex Smith. Bolton is about to be 25 years old. His prime years will be played in Kansas City. Bolton is a leader on the defense, a playmaker and he does so much for the team, his prescence will force offenses to throw the ball more than they're comfortable with to the benefit of the defensive line and secondary.
With the Chiefs having to rebuild their interior defensive line, retaining their best run stopping linebacker was a massive win and his veteran presence and youthful age will help new players assimilate into Steve Spagnuolo's system with ease compared to if he wasn't there.
The Chiefs need a leader that will stand tall when things get hot and that's why Bolton is worth every dollar of his deal.
