Are the Chiefs Set on Receivers for 2025?
On Saturday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs went out and re-signed wide receiver Marquise Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million.
The Chiefs had four receivers hit free agency this offseason: "Hollywood" Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, and 12-year veteran DeAndre Hopkins. While it was unclear for a while if the Chiefs were going to retain any of them, they finally decided to pull the trigger and bring back the 27 year-old speedster.
Veteran tight end Travis Kelce also announced a few weeks back that he will in fact return to Kansas City for a 13th season. After a month of deliberation, Kelce decided to run it back with the Chiefs, keeping the legendary duo of him and quarterback Patrick Mahomes intact. Together, they've appeared in 5 Super Bowls, winning three of them.
WRs Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice are still set to headline the group, as the top two options for Mahomes. With all that being said, is this enough firepower for the upcoming season? Do the Chiefs need to go seek out more talent, or are they set for 2025?
In my opinion, it's not. While it may seem like the Chiefs have all the key pieces for a succesful run next year, not all the players are 100%. Rashee Rice has shown the league what he can do on a football field, but he's still recovering from a knee injury that kept him out indefinitely this past season. Who's to say when he finally reaches full healthiness?
Same goes for Kelce. We know what he's done for Mahomes and the organization, but he's entering his 13th season as a pro. One thing that no player has ever been able to avoid is time, and Kelce is no exception. We don't know what his role is going to look like next season, or at what level he'll perform.
If it were up to me, I'd keep looking at what's out there. Players like Christian Kirk and D.K. Metcalf are still up for grabs, and they'd surely lift up KC's receiver core, and make the players around them better.
