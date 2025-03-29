Travis Kelce, Chiefs Have to Make 2025 Worth It
The Kansas City Chiefs have had an interesting offseason so far. They have lost a lot of key players to free agency but they also signed their own free agents to fill in the roles of the missing areas.
The Chiefs also went into the offseason with many questions on the offense side of the ball starting with the offensive line, then the wide receivers, and the biggest question of all, was star and face of the franchise player Travis Kelce going to come back for the 2025 season.
The Chiefs addressed their offensive line with a couple of signings, and they also brought back a couple of wide receivers for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kelce is locked in and will be back for the 2025 season. All good signs for the Chiefs going into the new season.
But can the Chiefs bring in more talent in the 2025 NFL Draft or with the remaining free agents that have not signed yet?
The Chiefs need additions that did cost them some money and general manager Brett Veach had to restructure Mahomes's contract once again and defensive tackle Chris Jones's contract as well. This put the Chiefs under the cap to avoid any penalties.
But the player who will come under the microscope if his production matches his production from last season is Kelce. Kelce will be getting paid just under $20 million next season. He will be one of the highest cap hits for tight ends.
Kelce must return to the form we are used to seeing from him. We all know the player that Kelce can be when he is playing his best football. It helps not only Mahomes but the entire offense as a whole when he is playing right.
"Last year, the Kelce criticism reached a fever pitch. Considering he recorded just 823 yards, the lowest since his zero-catch rookie season, Kelce perhaps has earned a bit of scrutiny," said Andrew Buller-Russ of The Sporting News.
Now, with Kelce back the Chiefs Super Bowl Window opens wider now. The Chiefs will look to get back to the big game next season but win it this time. The Chiefs will be one of the contenders in the AFC, and we will see if they can add more pieces to help the team.
Please follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
Also like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE