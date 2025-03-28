2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs' Biggest Needs
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to improve their team and roster before the 2025 NFL season. This offseason and free agency have been a busy time for the Chiefs.
They lost a lot of key players and also signed their own free agents. The Chiefs are still looking to add to their team, and they will look at what players best fit their team and scheme.
The Chiefs only have one thing on their mind next season and that is getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it. The Chiefs know that they cannot do that by playing the same way they did last season. The Chiefs did make the Super Bowl but got exposed in many areas that they did not address last season. Now, teams have a clear blueprint on how to beat the Chiefs.
But the Chiefs have addressed some of those problems this offseason and will continue to do so. The Chiefs will go into the 2025 NFL Draft looking to add talent to their roster. The Chiefs hold the 31st pick to kick things off in the draft, but the Chiefs have found many players that come in and have an impact right away in any round of the draft.
According to Sports Illustrated staff writer Gilberto Manzano, the Chiefs biggest draft needs are an offensive tackle, defensive tackle, and safety.
"The Chiefs took a risk after signing former 49ers backup Jaylon Moore to potentially be their starting left tackle in 2024," said Manzano.
"They can make that bet less risky by selecting a tackle in the early rounds, especially a versatile one capable of playing on both sides, because right tackle Jawaan Taylor has a knack for drawing costly penalties. Kansas City also needs to replace defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and safety Justin Reid, two key players who found new homes in free agency."
The Chiefs can find all their needs in the draft. They can also load up on depth and have competition in training camp to see who takes the starting roles. The Chiefs Super Bowl window is still wide open and they can keep it like that by having another solid draft class.
