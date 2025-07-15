What Should Chiefs Fans Expect From Mike Edwards?
The Kansas City Chiefs added both new and familiar faces this offseason in pro free agency. One of the returns that Chiefs Kingdom will see on the field this season is veteran safety Mike Edwards. Edwards will be playing with the Chiefs in 2025, marking his second stint with the franchise.
Edwards, a former third-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2019 NFL Draft, has seen his fair share of success in the National Football League. Edwards has won two Super Bowl championships in his career; one with the Buccaneers and the other with the Chiefs.
This time around, Edwards comes to Kansas City in a leadership role. With young and talented players such as Bryan Cook and Jaden Hicks on the roster in the safety positions alongside Edwards, his veteran leadership should rub off well on the younger players.
One of the bigger reasons as to why Edwards decided to return to the Chiefs is the relationship he developed with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. In his career as a Chief, Edwards has played in 17 regular season games, collected 51 total tackles, and had five passes defended.
As a veteran in a support role, Edwards revealed earlier this offseason that he doesn't mind what role he has with the Chiefs, so long as he can contribute to the franchise getting back to the NFL playoffs.
"Spags has a plan, so you never know what he might bring up, what he might have planned," Edwards said in his reintroductory press conference earlier this offseason. "Just be ready for whatever may be, whatever they want me to do, I'll be ready for it."
Projections are high for both Cook and Hicks going into 2025, which may lead some to believe that Edwards won't be utilized as much. However, according to ESPN's Mike Clay and the projections he has for Edwards, his role will be far more substantial than some may originally believe.
Clay projects Edwards to play in 730 snaps, collect 67 total tackles and have 1.3 interceptions. If his veteran leadership leads him to having a significant role on defense, these numbers are very obtainable.
All in all, fans should expect Edwards to perform as well as he can, as he will be trying out for a future contract in 2026, having signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.
