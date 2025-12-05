Why the Chiefs' Defensive Issues Go Much Deeper than Maligned Pass-Rush

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Mina Kimes is big on numbers, and this week she dropped a few numerical shockers regarding Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive calls.

According to the ESPN analyst, when Spagnuolo opts to blitz this season, the Chiefs rank 31st in most yards allowed per play, 28th in pressures per pass play and 31st in sack per pass play.

Combined from 2022-24, the Chiefs respectively in those three categories ranked first, second and third.

“The Chiefs cannot get to the quarterback, and if the Chiefs miss the playoffs, this is why,” Kimes said on this week’s edition of the Domonique Foxworth Show.

Truth be told, while the numbers don’t lie, cherry picking those specific metrics doesn’t tell the whole story. If the Chiefs miss the playoffs, there will plenty of reasons why.

And that pass rush has at times affected the quarterback as well as it has over the past three Super Bowl seasons. Most recently, Spagnuolo forced Daniel Jones and the red-hot Colts to end the game with four consecutive three-and-outs in a comeback win two weeks ago. The more glaring issue is that the Chiefs haven’t consistently affected quarterbacks, like last week’s 31-28 loss in Dallas.

Consistency is key

Kimes didn’t mention the game’s third play last week, when Spagnuolo called a safety blitz on third-and-4. Jaden Hicks pressured Dak Prescott on a pass intended for George Pickens, and Jaylen Watson’s interception set up a quick-strike Chiefs touchdown.

“The first one got home; I’m going to keep going back to that one,” Spagnuolo said Thursday, tongue in cheek. “But no, there were others that we were off a little bit in technique.”

Third downs are more important

Spagnuolo, whose defense still ranks seventh in points allowed per game (19.3) and ninth in yards (306.7), said the bigger issue was getting the Cowboys off the field on third downs. Dallas was 9-for-16 (56.3 percent) in that department.

“We got to find a way to win four out of the nine that we lost,” Spagnuolo added, “and that would’ve changed a lot of things.”

Winning more of those third downs this season also would’ve changed a lot of things for the 6-6 Chiefs. Kansas City is a disappointing 26th in the NFL, allowing third-down conversions at a 43.0-percent rate.

In addition to third downs, Spagnuolo said two plays were pivotal: Malik Davis’ 43-yard touchdown run and Prescott’s 51-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb from the Cowboys’ own 10-yard line.

“When we get a team backed up,” he said Thursday, “we're supposed to get them to punt and get Patrick the ball back at the 50. But we gave up that big play and those two just kind of stick a little bit.”

Kimes noted that when the Chiefs blitzed Prescott, he finished 15 of 18 for 190 yards. But most of that also came without the leader on their back end, Bryan Cook. The veteran safety left in the first quarter with a sprained ankle and played only a handful more snaps.

Cook appears ready to return this week when the Texans (7-5) invade Kansas City on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). That’s good for Kansas City, which also lost talented rookie pass-rusher Omarr Norman-Lott to a season-ending ACL injury in Week 7.

This year, when the Chiefs blitz, they are...



31st in yds/play

28th in pressure rate

31st in sack rate



From 2022-2024, they ranked 1st, 2nd and 3rd in those metrics. pic.twitter.com/LMpqVmCOLH — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 4, 2025

“I think it's a people problem in large parts,” Kimes said, referring to the pass rush, “but also, yeah, it does feel like teams have a good beat. It depends on the quarterback, I think, and who you're going up against, but right now it's not good enough.”

