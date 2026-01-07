New Video Shows Chris Boswell's Classy Gesture to Ravens’ Tyler Loop After Missed FG
Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop had the chance to be the ultimate hero last Sunday night against the Steelers but then he could only watch as his field goal attempt at the buzzer sailed wide right, giving Pittsburgh a 26-24 win and ending Baltimore's season.
It was a crushing moment for Loop but he didn't shy away from questions about it after the game.
"It was a great situation, exactly what we wanted, and unfortunately, I just mishit the ball," Loop said. "We call it hitting it thin. It spins fast and goes off to the right."
Two of Loop's star teammates—quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry—showed support for their kicker during their postgame media sessions.
A new video shows someone else quickly gave Loop support after his miss—Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, who was seen running up to Loop and sharing some words with him as they left the field.
That is indeed some classy stuff from Boswell. The Steelers' kicker knew exactly what Loop was going through as he himself missed a pivotal kick just moments before that attempt by the Ravens' rookie. Boswell's missed extra point would have led to a loss for Pittsburgh if Loop had made his 44-yard field goal.
While we don't know what Boswell said to Loop, here's the powerful message Henry had for his kicker:
"I feel for Tyler," Henry said after the game. "I just told him to keep his spirits up, deal with it tonight and then tomorrow the sun rises again. I just told him the story after this is gonna be great for him because God put him in this position to use him as an example. Can't wait to see him overcome it on the other side. I just told him to trust God's plan, man. He wouldn't have him put in this position if he wasn't strong enough to handle it."
The Ravens missed out on the playoffs and then fired head coach John Harbaugh on Tuesday.
The Steelers, meanwhile, won the AFC North with that victory and will host the Texans in a wild-card-round game on Monday night.