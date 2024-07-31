C.J. Gardner-Johnson Hits Long Basketball Shot to Cancel Eagles Team Meeting
Training camp team meetings are not something NFL players love, so when one gets canceled players treat it like a holiday. The entire Philadelphia Eagles roster should be loving teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson right now.
On Wednesday, Gardner-Johnson was allowed to take a long-range basketball shot inside the team's big meeting room, if he hit it, the meeting was canceled. He hit it, sending the room into absolute euphoria.
Everyone on the roster should be thanking the safety. That was not an easy shot but he rose up with confidence and nailed it.
The Eagles brought Gardner-Johnson back this offseason on a three-year, $27 million deal. The 26-year-old was on the team for the 2022 season, then spent 2023 with the Detroit Lions before returning to Philly in March. Hitting that shot was a good way to welcome himself back to the squad.
The Eagles are entering the 2024 season as one of the favorites in the highly-competitive NFC. They opened the 2023 season 10–1 before collapsing down the stretch, finishing 11–6 and getting hammered by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32–9 in the Wild Card round.
Maybe Gardner-Johnson's shot can start a turnaround for the Eagles.