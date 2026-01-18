C.J. Stroud's Disastrous First Half vs. Patriots Had NFL Fans in Disbelief
C.J. Stroud had a nightmare first half in the Texans’ divisional round clash against the Patriots.
Stroud made a multitude of mistakes and entered halftime with four interceptions. Somehow, Houston only trailed 21–10 at the end of the first two quarters, but Stroud’s performance was a major cause for concern. Stroud completed just 10 of 26 pass attempts in the first half. He had 124 yards, a touchdown and the four interceptions.
The four interceptions Stroud threw in the first half of Sunday’s playoff game was half of his regular-season tally. In 14 games during the regular season, he had just eight interceptions. The Patriots defense was giving him fits, and he wasn’t handling the pressure well.
NFL fans could barely believe the disastrous performance Stroud put on in the first 30 minutes of the game, and they took to social media to express their disbelief.
