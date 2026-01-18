C.J. Stroud's Disastrous First Half vs. Patriots Had NFL Fans in Disbelief

C.J. Stroud had a nightmare first half in the Texans’ divisional round clash against the Patriots.

Stroud made a multitude of mistakes and entered halftime with four interceptions. Somehow, Houston only trailed 21–10 at the end of the first two quarters, but Stroud’s performance was a major cause for concern. Stroud completed just 10 of 26 pass attempts in the first half. He had 124 yards, a touchdown and the four interceptions.

The four interceptions Stroud threw in the first half of Sunday’s playoff game was half of his regular-season tally. In 14 games during the regular season, he had just eight interceptions. The Patriots defense was giving him fits, and he wasn’t handling the pressure well.

NFL fans could barely believe the disastrous performance Stroud put on in the first 30 minutes of the game, and they took to social media to express their disbelief.

Just a brutal half for CJ Stroud. pic.twitter.com/GpFg18W5V1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2026

Playing quarterback in the NFL is really difficult, but right now Stroud is making it impossible — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 18, 2026

Texans have to go to Davis Mills in the second half. Can't move forward with Stroud. This is still a winnable game. — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) January 18, 2026

CJ Stroud has 7 turnovers in six quarters and the Texans defense has only given up 20 offensive points in those six quarters. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 18, 2026

C.J. Stroud is a disaster. #HTownMade — Adam Clanton (@adamclanton) January 18, 2026

I think pulling Stroud at halftime is a serious discussion for the Texans coaching staff. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 18, 2026

I can’t even be mad at the defense. We ask them to bail us out of impossible situations all season long.



This is 2000% on CJ Stroud and the Texans offense. — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) January 18, 2026

