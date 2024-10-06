SI

C.J. Stroud Had Perfect Celebration After Absurdly Long Touchdown Pass vs. Bills

Stroud connected with Nico Collins for an epic highlight.

Liam McKeone

The Texans QB connected with Nico Collins for an epic highlight.
The Texans QB connected with Nico Collins for an epic highlight. / Screenshot courtesy of the Houston Texans X accoun
In this story:

The Houston Texans got off to a hot start against the Buffalo Bills in their Sunday bout, taking a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. The second touchdown scored by the Texans' offense was one of the best fans will see all day with C.J. Stroud throwing a truly majestic long ball to Nico Collins for a score.

The 67-yard TD pass was awesome but Stroud's celebration may have been even better. He stood in place as Collins trotted into the end zone, and when the CBS cameras panned back to the quarterback he was stock-still with his arms crossed. In simple terms, it ruled.

An absolute moonshot. NFL athletes will never cease to amaze. Stroud threw that ball over 60 yards in the air and made it look easy.

The play-it-cool celebration was earned there.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL