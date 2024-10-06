C.J. Stroud Had Perfect Celebration After Absurdly Long Touchdown Pass vs. Bills
The Houston Texans got off to a hot start against the Buffalo Bills in their Sunday bout, taking a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. The second touchdown scored by the Texans' offense was one of the best fans will see all day with C.J. Stroud throwing a truly majestic long ball to Nico Collins for a score.
The 67-yard TD pass was awesome but Stroud's celebration may have been even better. He stood in place as Collins trotted into the end zone, and when the CBS cameras panned back to the quarterback he was stock-still with his arms crossed. In simple terms, it ruled.
An absolute moonshot. NFL athletes will never cease to amaze. Stroud threw that ball over 60 yards in the air and made it look easy.
The play-it-cool celebration was earned there.