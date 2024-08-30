Clay Matthews Roasts Aaron Rodgers With Clever Joke in Packers Hall of Fame Speech
Clay Matthews was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on Thursday night, and the six-time Pro Bowl linebacker couldn't resist a chance to roast his former teammate Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers couldn't make it to the induction ceremony, but Matthews skewered the New York Jets quarterback a bit during his speech.
"Unfortunately Aaron couldn't be here today and rightfully so. But he did text me early today that he was going to lock himself in a dark closet, sip on some ayahuasca, and join us in spirit. So, thank you Aaron... wherever you are."
The newly-minted Packers Hall of Famer got the reaction he was looking for as the crowd roared with laughter. He also nailed the delivery.
Matthews spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Green Bay after the Packers made him the 26th pick in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2010, second-team All-Pro in 2012 and helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV.
During those 10 seasons in Green Bay, Matthews racked up 83.5 sacks and forced 15 fumbles. In 2019, he joined the Los Angeles Rams for what would be his final NFL season, and managed to tally eight sacks in 13 games. He officially retired in 2022.
Matthews will always be remembered as a key part of that era of Packers football. Along with Rodgers, he was one of the cornerstones of the roster. He's certainly a worthy member of the team's Hall of Fame. His excellent speech just solidified that.