Clay Matthews Trolls Bears to Open 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

Ryan Phillips

Former Green Bay Packers player Clay Matthews opens the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Clay Matthews saw an opportunity and took it.

At the start of the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell turned the mic over to Matthews, a Packers legend. Goodell probably regretted that immediately.

Matthews immediately claimed he was going off-script, then said, "I just got off the phone with the President Donald Trump. He asked me to pass a message along to all 32 NFL franchises." He then pulled out a piece of paper and said, "So let me tell you what it reads here, alright... It says my fellow Americans, the Bears still suck!"

That's a solid troll by Matthews. You have to give credit where it's due. And the crowd in Titletown went absolutely bonkers.

Well played, Clay. Well played indeed.

