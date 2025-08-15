SI

Colston Loveland's Rookie Skit Had His Bears Teammates Hyped

The No. 10 overall pick showed off his vocals.

Mike Kadlick

Colston Loveland showed off the vocals for his rookie skit.
Colston Loveland showed off the vocals for his rookie skit. / Screenshot via @ChicagoBears on YouTube.
In this story:

Even No. 10 overall picks who sign $16 million signing bonuses are subject to rookie skits during NFL training camp, and that was exactly the case for Bears tight end Colston Loveland last week in Chicago.

In an episode of their in-house docuseries 1920 Football Drive, the team shared footage of Loveland signing Mario's "Let Me Love You", a song the rookie says he's been listening to his whole life and he could "sing without an instrumental if [he] had to."

Luckily, he was afforded the background music, killed the vocals, and had his teammates hyped after his performance. Take a look:

You can watch the full episode of 1920 Football Drive here.

Loveland was a star during his three seasons at the University of Michigan, winning a national championship with the Wolverines in 2023. He'll now look to develop a connection with quarterback Caleb Williams in new Bears head coach Ben Johnson's offense.

If it doesn't work out, perhaps the 21-year-old now has a signing career to fall back on.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL