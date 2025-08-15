Colston Loveland's Rookie Skit Had His Bears Teammates Hyped
Even No. 10 overall picks who sign $16 million signing bonuses are subject to rookie skits during NFL training camp, and that was exactly the case for Bears tight end Colston Loveland last week in Chicago.
In an episode of their in-house docuseries 1920 Football Drive, the team shared footage of Loveland signing Mario's "Let Me Love You", a song the rookie says he's been listening to his whole life and he could "sing without an instrumental if [he] had to."
Luckily, he was afforded the background music, killed the vocals, and had his teammates hyped after his performance. Take a look:
You can watch the full episode of 1920 Football Drive here.
Loveland was a star during his three seasons at the University of Michigan, winning a national championship with the Wolverines in 2023. He'll now look to develop a connection with quarterback Caleb Williams in new Bears head coach Ben Johnson's offense.
If it doesn't work out, perhaps the 21-year-old now has a signing career to fall back on.