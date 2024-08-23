Anthony Richardson Cracked Perfect Joke in Reaction to His Struggles vs. Bengals
It was a bit of a tough day at the office for Anthony Richardson.
In the Indianapolis Colts' final game of the 2024 preseason, a 27-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, the second-year quarterback's performance was marked by both ups and downs, as he fired a touchdown pass on the opening drive of the game, then on the second drive threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Later in the contest, Richardson fumbled the ball, though Indianapolis was able to recover.
But the Colts QB took the struggles in stride, even joking with reporters after the game that his performance was "decent" because he had managed to score twice.
"Decent. Got two touchdowns. Nah, I’m joking," Richardson said as the room burst out in laughter.
"The interception, that was a tough one. Communication right there," Richardson said. "Granson saw something and I saw something, we've just got to be on the same page right there. The fumble, they preach two hands on the ball in the pocket every day in the QB room. I know they're going to tell me that when we get back in the meetings the next couple days. But I felt like it was a decent game."
Richardson, the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft, was one of the most polarizing QB prospects in recent memory, given his freakish athleticism that left scouts daydreaming about his NFL potential, but also his inexperience at the position—he started just 13 games for Florida before entering the league. His rookie season was cut short after just four contests due to an AC joint sprain in his shoulder that required season-ending surgery.
In short, Richardson doesn't have a lot of game experience under his belt. But as the Colts QB sees it, any experience is good-and fun-experience.
"It's always fun when I get to play football, you know, it's part of the game, stuff's gonna happen," Richardson said. "Stuff's not always going our way."
"There's gonna be incomplete passes, I'm gonna miss some passes, the receiver's gonna drop some, you know, we're gonna drop the ball sometimes, but it's cool. Stuff like that's gonna happen."
Richardson and the Colts will open the 2024 season at home against the Houston Texans on Sept 8.