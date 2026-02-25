Colts GM Says He Still Believes in Anthony Richardson Amid Trade Speculation

The Colts have a decision to make when it comes to the future of former No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson.

In 2023, Richardson was drafted to be the quarterback of the future in Indianapolis, but injuries have derailed his career since then. He’s been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, as many feel he’s in need of a fresh start elsewhere as Indianapolis is expected to roll with Daniel Jones as its quarterback going forward. But general manager Chris Ballard indicated that a Richardson trade isn’t a sure thing when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“I’m not gonna say he needs a complete fresh start. Anthony’s still young. He’s still developing. So, we’ll see what the future holds. I still believe in Anthony,“ Ballard said at his NFL combine press conference.

#Colts GM Chris Ballard, asked to elaborate on Anthony Richardson Sr. and whether or not he needs a fresh start:



“I’m not gonna say he needs a complete fresh start. Anthony’s still young. He’s still developing. So, we’ll see what the future holds. I still believe in Anthony.” pic.twitter.com/fxP5ytKI2h — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) February 24, 2026

In his first three years in the NFL, Richardson has played in just 17 games. His rookie season was cut short after just four games when he sustained a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. In year two, Richardson made 11 starts but dealt with various injuries throughout the year and was also briefly benched in favor of Joe Flacco. Last season, Richardson was the backup behind Jones before a freak accident with a workout band ended his season. Richardson suffered an orbital fracture which required season-ending surgery.

Despite all those setbacks, Ballard still thinks highly of Richardson, and didn’t rule out the possibility of him continuing his career with the Colts. At just 23 years old, Richardson could still have a lengthy career in the NFL if he’s able to get things back on track and continue his development. After all, he’s still younger than some players in this year’s draft class.

So, while a Richardson trade this offseason is not an unlikely outcome, Ballard made clear that he doesn’t believe it’s the only outcome.

