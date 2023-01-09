2023 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch TCU-Georgia National Championship

The College Football National Championship between TCU-Georgia starts tonight at 7:30 PM EST. Which college prospects should the Colts have their eye on?

The nightmare that was the Indianapolis Colts' 2022 season is mercifully over, as the team finished with an abysmal 4-12-1 record. With the offseason officially underway for the team, it is time to turn our full attention to the NFL Draft.

The final game of the college football season starts tonight, as TCU squares off against the Defending Champion Georgia Bulldogs at 7:30 PM EST. In a game between these two powerhouses, there are plenty of draft prospects for the Colts to keep an eye on in this one.

Here are 18 players to watch in tonight's game.

Offense

Quarterback

Stetson Bennett, Georgia: Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett will suit up for his final game with the Bulldogs tonight. He finished this past season as a Heisman Trophy Finalist, putting up a solid 3,823 yards passing with 23 touchdowns to just seven interceptions season.

He may lack the NFL traits and size to be an early pick in this draft, but teams are sure to love his leadership skills and his athleticism in the late day-three range of the draft.

Max Duggan, TCU: Duggan is a veteran college passer that took a major step forward this season for the Horned Frogs. He also finished as a Heisman Finalist, passing for 3,546 yards with 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions on the year.

Duggan, similarly to Bennett, lacks high-end NFL traits, but he is an athletic mover with some creativity. He will have a chance to impress scouts at the Reese's Senior Bowl later this month.

Running Back

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia: McIntosh is a powerful running back that also has some nice hands as a pass catcher out of the backfield. He finished this past season with 779 yards rushing (5.5 YPC) and 506 yards receiving in his final year of eligibility.