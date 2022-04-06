30 Days of Colts' Fits: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Introducing a new series to the site that will take us right up to draft night. 30 Days and 30 Players the Colts are/could be interested in. Next up is UCLA tight end Greg Dlucich.

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially just a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Colts could target next month.

The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on, or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.

Next up on the countdown to Draftmas is UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich.

Background

Dulcich is a former three star recruit out of the state of California. He opted to walk on as a receiver at UCLA before transitioning over to tight end for his junior year. He was relegated to mostly special teams work during his first two years with the Bruins, but he emerged as one of the team's best pass catchers (as a tight end) during his junior and senior seasons.

After he took over the starting tight end role in the shortened 2020 season, Dulcich never looked back. He finished with 68 receptions for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns over his final two years, and his 18.2 yards per catch number over that span was one of the best in the country.

He was named as an All-Pac 12 performer twice in his career, earning First Team honors as a senior. He was also a semi-finalist for the John Mackey Award this past year, which awarded to the best tight end in the country.

He participated in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl back in January.

Size/Testing Numbers

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 243 pounds

Arm Length: 33 7/8 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.7 seconds / Vertical Jump: 34 inches / Broad Jump: 122 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.37 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.05 seconds

Ability on Film

Dulcich was a big play machine in college, which was mainly due to his ability to create after the catch. He has the speed and explosion to run past defenders, and he is surprisingly agile and quick for a player of his stature.

This play against LSU was his highlight of the year. He leaks out to the backside of the play-action boot and is left uncovered down the field. He catches the ball in space with just the deep safety to beat. He makes the defender miss in the open field and then rumbles for the 75 yard touchdown.

Dulcich is a player that would fit seamlessly into Frank Reich's offense. He has the vertical ability to make catches down the field, while also being able to create separation underneath.

This play below is a good example of how Reich would potentially use him. Dulcich is lined up as the H-back/sniffer tight end on this play. He is the primary target in the flats off of play-action, and this call is designed to give him room to run after the catch.

Dulcich catches the pass in space and then works up field for a solid gain.

Fit with the Colts/Team Interest

Dulcich is the perfect fit at tight end for the Colts in the draft. He is a constant big play threat that can operate at all three levels of the defense. He could be utilized as a vertical mover in the middle of the field, but he also has the savvy to be an excellent underneath option.

While I haven't heard of any concrete interest yet on the Colts' part, the team is certainly looking at some tight ends in this class. From his athleticism to his Senior Bowl performance/production, it is hard to see Dulcich as a player that is not on the team's radar.

Overall, Dulcich is a player that lines up perfectly with what the Colts like. If he is on the board in the third round (and the Colts have already addressed WR), he would be a home run selection for the team.

