30 Days of Colts' Fits: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially just a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Colts could target next month.

The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on, or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.

Background

Doubs is a former three star recruit that chose Nevada over Rutgers out of high school. He went on to appear in 43 games for the Wolf Pack in his career, finishing fourth in school history in receiving yards.

For his career, Doubs totaled 225 receptions for 3,322 yards (14.8 yards per reception) and 26 touchdowns. He also returned 37 punts for 463 yards and one touchdown.

Doubs finished with quite a few accolades and achievements in his career. He was an All-Mountain West performer in each of his last three seasons, including being named First Team in each of his final two years. He was a semi-finalist for the Biletnikoff Award twice, an award given to the best receiver in college football.

Following his senior season, Doubs was invited to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Size/Testing Numbers

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 201 pounds

Arm Length: 32 1/2 inches

Testing Numbers: N/A (Injury)

Ability on Film

Doubs is a highly productive college receiver that excelled at winning down the field. He is superb at stacking defenders on vertical routes, and his ball tracking is some of the best in the class. While he is far from a complete receiver, he is elite in a few aspects of playing the position.

His ability as a deep threat is on display in this clip below. He shakes the cornerback at the top of his route and then separates down the field. The ball is a bit underthrown, but Doubs does an outstanding job of high-pointing the pass for the touchdown.

Doubs has a long way to go before he becomes anything more than a role player in the NFL. He struggles mightily against press, and his overall route running could use some work. However, it is hard to find players with this type of ball skills in the draft.

The ball tracking in this clip below is phenomenal. Doubs shakes his corner on his deep route, but the pass is thrown a bit too far inside. Doubs is able to turn back inside and re-locate the pass to make the reception. He then turns up field and scores on the play.

Fit with the Colts/Team Interest

Doubs is an interesting prospect in the NFL draft. He excels vertically down the field, but he isn't a burner that will consistently get behind cornerbacks. He is great underneath at finding holes in zone, but struggles to separate against man coverage on anything other than vertical routes.

His best fit with the Colts may be in the Zach Pascal development plan. He could start off as a special teams player and slowly work his way up the depth chart from there. He does have great ability as a receiver, he just needs to keep building on his solid foundation.

The Colts certainly have interest in his game though. They are hosting him for a Top 30 visit, which means that they have their eye on this productive college player.

Overall, Doubs is a talented player that does fit the Colts' need for more playmakers on offense. If the team has a plan set for how to improve upon his weaknesses, Doubs could be a day three steal in this draft.

