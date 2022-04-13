5 Small-School Prospects to Watch for the Colts

The Colts have drafted five FCS or lower players in Chris Ballard's five years with the team. Does the trend continue with the 2022 NFL Draft?

Indianapolis Colts' General Manager Chris Ballard has an affinity for finding small-school gems in (and around) the draft. In his five drafts with the team, he has selected five players that went to college at the FCS, or lower, level.

Those five players are:

Grover Stewart, DT, Alabany -- 2017

Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State -- 2018

Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa -- 2018

E.J Speed, LB, Tarleton State -- 2019

Michael Strachan, WR, Charleston -- 2021

These players along with UDFA finds such as George Odum (Central Arkansas) and Ashton Dulin (Malone) should lead us to believe that Ballard will grab a few small-schoolers out of this upcoming class.

Who could he target in the 2022 class? Here are a few names that fit the mold:

Markquese Bell, Safety, Florida A&M

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 212 pounds

Arm Length: 32.375

Testing: 40 Time: 4.41 seconds / Vertical: 36.5 inches / Broad Jump: 123 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.46 seconds

Fit with Indy: The Colts are pretty thin at the moment in their secondary, even after the signings of Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts. While safety may not be at the top of the list in terms of needs, it certainly could stand to be addressed in the draft/UDFA period.

Bell would be an outstanding developmental player for the Colts to grab. He is a hard-nosed, versatile chess piece that could excel on special teams early. On top of being a good safety prospect, Bell also offers the potential to move to cornerback with his length and speed. He is a fun draft prospect that checks a lot of boxes for the Colts.

Matt Waletzko, Offensive Tackle, North Dakota

Height: 6'8"



Weight: 312 pounds



Arm Length: 36.125



Testing: 40 Time: 5.03 seconds / Vertical: 30 inches / Broad Jump: 113 inches



Fit with Indy: The Colts are currently entering year two of the post-Anthony Castonzo era. While that is certainly a normal time period to recover from losing a franchise left tackle, it is time for the Colts to spend a real draft pick at the position.

Waletzko is a pure ball of clay at the position, but he is a special athlete. His movement skills are rare and he has the elite size to go with it. He may be nowhere near ready for NFL action, but he is the perfect player to sit behind Matt Pryor for a year or two until he is ready.

Isaiah Weston, Wide Receiver, Northern Iowa

Height: 6'3"



Weight: 214 pounds



Arm Length: 32.5



Testing: 40 Time: 4.42 seconds / Vertical: 40 inches / Broad Jump: 135 inches



Fit with Indy: The Colts' wide receiver room is currently a mess. Outside of Michael Pittman Jr, the team doesn't have a player that they can rely on to actually play receiver.

Weston certainly wouldn't help that issue by any means, but he fits the typical mold that Chris Ballard falls in love with on day three. He is a big-bodied player that tested out of this world. Unlike Ballard's other shots at this mold (Michael Strachan/Dezmon Patmon), Weston can contribute on special teams.

Zyon McCollum, Cornerback, Sam Houston State

Height: 6'2"



Weight: 199 pounds



Arm Length: 30.75



Testing: 40 Time: 4.33 seconds / Vertical: 39.5 inches / Broad Jump: 132 inches / Short-Shuttle: 3.94 seconds / Three-Cone: 6.48 seconds



Fit with Indy: Outside of the top trio, the Colts really don't have any cornerbacks on the depth chart worth mentioning. The team certainly needs to add more at the position, and they could do that in the draft with one (or two) of their seven selections.

McCollum is a player that has certainly won the offseason in the eyes of scouts. He is a special athlete that was a playmaker in his time at the college level. While he may need a little time to get his feet under him in the NFL, he has the traits to be a star. The league currently views him as a round two player, and I honestly don't doubt them for it.

Joshua Williams, Cornerback, Fayetteville State

Height: 6'2"



Weight: 195 pounds



Arm Length: 32.875



Testing: 40 Time: 4.53 seconds / Vertical: 36 inches / Broad Jump: 124 inches



Williams is a player that fits the Ballard, and Gus Bradley, mold perfectly. He has outstanding length for the position, and he simply understands how to make plays in the secondary. Like McCollum he may need some time, but Williams is a player that makes way too much sense for the Colts.

Other Players that Fit

- Sam Webb, Cornerback, Missouri Western State

Webb is a player that possesses great length and athleticism for the position. While it was hard to find any tape on him, he does fit the typical mold that the Colts look for.

- Christian Matthew, Cornerback, Valdosta State

Another corner that certainly fits the Colts' mold. The team also has a scheduled top 30 visit with him in the upcoming weeks. For a player that many analysts don't know about, Matthew could be a sneaky find for Indy late/in the UDFA period.

- Cole Kelley, Quarterback, Southeastern Louisiana

Kelley is a prototypical NFL quarterback with great size and a cannon for an arm. He may never be anything more than a backup in the NFL, but he is certainly worth a flier in the UDFA period.

- Mike Griffin, Safety, South Dakota State

Talented safety prospect that has special explosiveness. He can simply jump out of the gym, and we know that is a trait that the Colts covet under Chris Ballard.

- Christian Benford, CB, Villanova

Lengthy and athletic corner that found a lot of success at the FCS level. He could be an instant contributor on special teams in the NFL.

