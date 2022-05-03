Colts rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree spoke to local reporters after being selected in the NFL Draft and detailed his transition from being a wide receiver to a tight end to a draft pick, and how the Colts have been monitoring him for three years.

The Indianapolis Colts may have played it down afterward but they put a huge premium on size and athleticism during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Their average Relative Athletic Score of 9.63 per draft pick in 2022 ranked tops among the entire NFL. One of those picks that stood out was Youngstown State tight end Andrew Ogletree, who they selected in the sixth round with the 192-overall pick.

Ogletree was a lesser-known prospect out of the FCS but he had size and athletic scores that rival just about any other tight end out there. In fact, his RAS score of 9.35 is the 67th best mark for the position in the metric's history.

Those traits helped allow Ogletree to arrive in college football as a wide receiver and leave as a tight end, and it's why the Colts have had their eye on him for years.

Ogletree spoke with the local media after being selected and spilled the details. Here are the quick hits.

Ogletree took a top-30 visit with the Colts back in 2019 but later returned to college football where the Colts have kept an eye on him. While he thought it may not happen, he got his wish and was selected by the Colts.

So, the Colts, I thought they were on my radar from about three years ago when I was back at the University of Findlay. Went on a top-30 visit there. I thought I was going to be drafted around sixth, seventh round, something like that. Once I saw the Colts took a tight end, I was like oh man. I was bummed out because they’re only an hour and a half away from my hometown, so it would have been a great experience to play over there. So, I was a little bummed out. Then, I received a call, and I was just in there with my family, and I couldn’t be more blessed.

Being young at the tight end position after spending so much time at receiver makes Ogletree a "ball of clay," which is what he feels the Colts like most about him.

Definitely that they can mold me into whatever they want because I’ve only played tight end for only one year and I have a receiver background. I think I put some pretty good stuff out on film of me playing tight end. I feel like I’m a ball of clay, they can mold me however they want, however they see fit.

Ogletree spent four years as a wide receiver at Division-II University of Findlay before transferring to Youngstown State and playing the last two years at tight end. Naturally, he had to add some weight to make it work.

Yes sir. I was a wideout at the University of Findlay and then transferred over to Youngstown State this past spring and went to tight end... I was already a bigger receiver, I think I was sitting at about 230, 234. Then gained about 15, 20 pounds. Now it’s about 25 pounds. Feel good though.

Ogletree explained the transition from receiver to tight end, including putting his hand in the dirt and playing on the line.

Honestly, I thought it was smooth in the passing game honestly because once I put my hand up out of the dirt, once I get out of my stance, I feel it’s just like I’m running a normal route like I am on the outside. Transitioning into the run game and everything, it was a little slow at the beginning because I didn’t know the correct footwork, hand placement, leverage to hold my block but as the spring went on and fall camp rolled around, I felt like I started to improve a lot more, started to learn the lingo a little better and then understand where I needed to be in what situation... I lined up everywhere from endline, to H-back, split out in the slot, to split out at X by myself over there. They tried to put me wherever they could to get a mismatch.

Where does Ogletree think he's improved most since becoming a tight end? Run blocking.

I would say the biggest gain would be the run blocking because you know, it’s a different going from blocking smaller corner backs and safeties down to bigger defensive linemen. So, that was definitely the biggest thing. Then, something I’d like to improve on is just that run blocking honestly. In the pass game, I’m so comfortable there, I’ve been there for all my life really, then just going down to block some of the big guys, try to improve on hand placement, footwork and everything like that.

Ogletree wants Colts fans to expect just about everything that a tight end can do from him.

I’m a big body Y but also, I can run routes like a F. So, I feel like being the best of both worlds. I can go in there and block a defensive end, and I can go over there and route up a defensive back, linebacker or safety. Whoever they want to put on me. So, I feel like a lot of mismatches can come my way.

