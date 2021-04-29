This Position is Given Best Odds to Be Picked First By Colts

The Colts are most likely to select a cornerback with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft according to OddsChecker.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins tonight, and although it's not a game, people will still be placing bets on it.

By the time the Indianapolis Colts get on the board at 21 overall (unless they trade back), we could already have seen plenty of unexpected things happen.

Nothing should be considered unexpected when it comes to the Indianapolis Colts and their approach to the draft, but one thing that oddsmakers think about them on Thursday night is unexpected.

According to OddsChecker, the position that the Colts are most favored to pick with their first selection is a cornerback.

There have been corners pop up in several mock drafts for the Colts over the last few months — in fact, I had them take one in my Draft Day Mock — but defensive end and offensive tackle are by far the most commonly mocked positions for the Colts according to draft experts.

Still, taking a corner would make sense for the Colts if the player they choose is among the best players available.

They appear to have a full house in the cornerback room right now, but things could change quickly.

Starter Kenny Moore II is a star and figures to be in the team's long-term plans. Xavier Rhodes is a high-level starter as well, but he and backup T.J. Carrie are free agents next spring. Rock Ya-Sin and Marvell Tell III are facing a crucial season in regards to if the Colts will be ready to move forward with them in significant roles beyond 2021.

That means that four of their top cornerbacks either already have question marks on them next year or they very well might by then.

With that in mind, the Colts could get ahead of the potential 2022 problem and take a starting-level corner now.

Alabama's Patrick Surtain II is widely considered the top cornerback in the draft and is likely to be gone within the first dozen picks. However, Jaycee Horn of South Carolina could be available at 21, and Greg Newsome II of Northwestern, Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech, and Asante Samuel Jr. of Florida State likely will be as well. Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell of Georgia have also received some first-round buzz.

