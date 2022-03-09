Build-A-Ballard: Who the Colts May Target at Cornerback in 2022 NFL Draft

If you were familiar at all with my work at Stampede Blue prior to joining Sports Illustrated, then I am sure that you have heard of the Build-A-Ballard series.

This is the third installment of the popular series that takes a look at past draft trends and traits that General Manager Chris Ballard seeks out in the NFL Draft.

The goal is to use Ballard’s time in Kansas City (where he was the the Director of Player Personnel or Director of Football Operations from 2013 to 2016) and his time in Indy to figure out who he may covet come draft time.

We already know Ballard loves athleticism and leadership on and off the field, but this series hopes to shed more light on traits he is looking for and help to uncover some of the players he may target in the draft.

The focus today will be on one of the Colts’ biggest positions of need, edge rusher. Will Chris Ballard add cornerback early in the draft?

Notable Drafted Players

During Ballard’s tenure in Indianapolis and Kansas City, his organizations have drafted twelve cornerbacks in eight drafts. Ballard seems to throw a ton of draft capital at this position, as 2018 and 2021 were the only years that he didn’t use a draft pick on the position. Six of the twelve draft picks used on corners were with draft picks in the first two days of the draft.

The only notable exclusion to this list is Isaiah Rodgers, who was a 6th round pick in 2020. He will seem like an outlier to the parameters set in this piece, but Colts’ scout Mike Derice even said that he was a bit of an outlier, so that will be taken into account when looking at traits of these players.

Phillip Gaines, CB, Rice (2014)— 3rd Round Pick

Size:

6’0” 193 pounds with 31 7/8 inch arms

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.38 seconds / Bench Press: 11 reps / Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches / Broad Jump: 122 inches / 3-Cone: 6.62 seconds

Career Stats:

175 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 38 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble

Overview of Pick:

+ Can be deployed in zone coverage.

+ Good production on the ball.

- Durability concerns.

- Underdeveloped technique and play.

Marcus Peters, CB, Washington (2015)— 1st Round

Size:

6’0” 197 pounds with 31 1/2 inch arms

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.53 seconds / Bench Press: 17 reps / Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches / Broad Jump: 121 inches / 3-Cone: 7.08 seconds

Career Stats:

129 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, 16 pass deflections, 11 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble

Overview of Pick:

+ Contesting catches and often comes away the winner on 50/50 throws.

+ Competes hard out of press-man coverage and tries to intimidate receivers with his physicality.

- Raw technique.

Size:

5’10” 197 pounds with 30 5/8 inch arms

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.49 seconds / Bench Press: 19 reps / Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches / Broad Jump: 115 inches / 3-Cone: 6.88 seconds

Career Stats:

122 total tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 16 pass deflections, and 8 interceptions

Overview of Pick:

+ Very physical and aggressive for the position.

+ Displays closing burst and ball skills to consistently contest passes.

- Struggles in man coverage and his overall limited athleticism.

Size:

5’11” 192 pounds with 31 5/8 inch arms

Measurables (Pro Day):

40 Time: 4.49 seconds / Bench Press: 17 reps / Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches / Broad Jump: 134 inches / 3-Cone: 6.84 seconds

Career Stats:

169 total tackles, 7 tackles for a loss, 12 pass deflections, 5 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles

Overview of Pick:

+ Observant from zone and off coverage.

+ Looks to do it the right way as a tackler.

- Poor overall ball skills.

Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida (2017)— 2nd Round

Size:

6’1” 211 pounds with 32 1/4 inch arms

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.54 seconds / Bench Press: 14 reps / Vertical Jump: 32 inches / Broad Jump: 118 inches / 3-Cone: 6.86 seconds

Career Stats:

81 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, 14 pass deflections, 6 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble

Overview of Pick:

+ Willing to stick his nose in as a tackler.

- Raw technique and below-average athleticism.

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple (2019)— 2nd Round

Size:

5’11” 192 pounds with 32-inch arms

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.51 seconds / Bench Press: 18 reps / Vertical Jump: 39.5 inches / Broad Jump: 120 inches / 3-Cone: 7.31 seconds

Career Stats (one season at Temple):

47 total tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 12 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions

Overview of Pick:

+ Super physical and offers goo tackling skills.

- Below-average athleticism

Changes from last season + Common Traits

While the selection (and success) of Isaiah Rodgers has made me rethink this position a little bit, I still think the same metrics as the past will apply to this group. The only slight addition will be to arm length.

Given Gus Bradley's past history with cornerbacks, and the Seattle Seahawks' scheme having a minimum of 32", the arm length requirement has gone up a tad this year.

Here are the common traits that can help us build a rough mold of what Ballard might look for in rookie corners:

Typically likes 6’0”+ height for his corners (will make exceptions if a shorter corner is lengthy)

At least 190 pounds

At least 32-inch arms

Strengths: Tackling, strong in press, good in zone, competitive/tough

Weaknesses: Struggles in off-man, long speed concerns, injury concerns

+++ Special Teams Ability

Ballard Trademark: Team Captain/Senior Bowl selection

2022 Draft Players Who Fit

1.) Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Size:

6’0” 199 pounds

Arm Length: 32.25”

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.36 seconds / Bench Press: N/A / Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches / Broad Jump: 128 inches / 3-Cone: N/A

Career Stats:

162 total tackles, 5 tackles for a loss, 15 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, and 3 sack

Why He Fits:

Alontae Taylor is the typical Chris Ballard cornerback. He is a Senior Bowl guy that has some really fun moments on tape. While he may have some issues with his technique at the moment, he plays every snap at 100 miles per hour. He has no fear in his game and will punch opposing receivers in the face all game long. He isn't a day one starter in the NFL, but he would be a perfect day three add to this corner group in Indy.

2.) Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Size:

6’2” 195 pounds

Arm Length: 32.875”

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.53 seconds / Bench Press: N/A / Vertical Jump: 36 inches / Broad Jump: 124 inches / 3-Cone: N/A

Career Stats:

79 total tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, 22 pass deflections, and 5 interceptions.

Why He Fits:

Joshua Williams is a small school corner with a ton of upside. While most teams may ignore him as a prospect due to the school he is coming from, the Colts typically take chances on small school guys. The team currently has six players from below the D-I level on their team, which is the most in the league.

Williams is a talented and lengthy corner that plays with a chip on his shoulder. He would be an excellent fit on this Colts' defense.

3.) Akayleb Evans, Missouri

Size:

6’2” 197 pounds

Arm Length: 32”

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.46 seconds / Bench Press: N/A / Vertical Jump: 36 inches / Broad Jump: 129 inches / 3-Cone: N/A

Career Stats:

110 total tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 17 pass deflections, 1 interception, and 3 sack

Why He Fits:

Akayleb Evans is a project in the NFL, but he has some super intriguing traits. He is a fluid and physical cornerback that has to improve his ball skills and technique. There is a lot of good to work with in his game, though, and he would be a great fit under Ron Milus in Indy.

Honorable Mentions

Vincent Gray, Michigan: Long corner that had some really good moments in college. He is certainly an under the radar guy to keep an eye on.

Martin Emerson, Mississippi State: BIG corner with excellent length and physicality. He is a little raw, but he has the potential to be a great zone corner.

Tariq Woolen, UTSA: Former receiver that is an absolute freak. He is explosive and can outrun anybody on the football field. Has a lot of work to do, but some team will take a shot on his upside high in this class.

Jaylen Watson, Washington State: Physical corner that is becoming a quick riser in this class. His game certainly screams Ballard-type.

Conclusion

With GM Chris Ballard’s track record for drafting corners, these are the prospects who might stand out for him during the draft. He tends to like physical corners who can play the run and excel in press and zone. He places a heavy emphasis on physicality and press ability while not worrying as much about athleticism or off-man ability.

It is important to note that this analysis could be entirely wrong as it relies heavily on his time in Kansas City. It is entirely possible that Ballard disagreed with much of the decisions made during his time with the Chiefs’ organization at the receiver position. For all I know, Ballard could take a 5’9” corner in round one. Who knows? However, this series should give some kind of insight into who Chris Ballard may want to target based on his past.

