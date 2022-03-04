Which Wide Receivers Colts May Target in 2022 NFL Draft

It's baaaaaack. If you were familiar at all with my work at Stampede Blue prior to joining Sports Illustrated, then I am sure that you have heard of the Build-A-Ballard series.

This is the third installment of the popular series that takes a look at past draft trends and traits that General Manager Chris Ballard seeks out in the NFL Draft.

The goal is to use Ballard’s time in Kansas City (where he was the the Director of Player Personnel or Director of Football Operations from 2013 to 2016) and his time in Indy to figure out who he may covet come draft time.

We already know Ballard loves athleticism and leadership on and off the field, but this series hopes to shed more light on traits he is looking for and help to uncover some of the players he may target in the draft.

The focus today will be on one of the Colts’ biggest positions of need, wide receiver. Will Chris Ballard add a receiver early in the draft?

Notable Drafted Players

During Ballard’s tenure in Indianapolis and in Kansas City, his organization has drafted nine wide receivers in nine drafts. In most of those seasons, wide receiver was a core need for his team, but very little draft capital was used to address the need. The top pick used to address the position over that time-frame was a second round selection in 2019 and in 2020.

We will examine six of the nine prospects to find common traits.

Chris Conley, WR, Georgia (2015)-- 3rd Round Pick

Size:

6’2” 213 pounds

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.35 seconds / Bench Press: 18 reps / Vertical Jump: 45 inches / Broad Jump: 139 inches / 3-Cone: 7.06 seconds

Career Stats:

117 catches for 1,938 yards with a 16.6 yards per catch average and 20 touchdowns.

Overview of Pick:

+ Accelerates through deep balls and quick to find ball in flight and make adjustments to seal the deal.

- Drops and raw route running.

Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa (2018)-- 5th Round Pick

Size:

6’1” 210 pounds

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.46 / Vertical Jump: 42.5 inches / Broad Jump: 134 inches

Career Stats:

150 catches for 2,077 yards with a yards per catch average of 13.8 and 23 touchdowns.

Overview of Pick:

+ Explosive athlete, flashed physical ability to make acrobatic finishes and a capable playmaker after the catch.

- Raw route runner and level of competition concerns coming out of the FCS.

Deon Cain, WR, Clemson (2018)-- 6th Round Pick

Size:

6’2” 202 pounds

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.43 / Bench Press: 11 Reps / Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches / Broad Jump: 115 inches / 3-Cone: 6.71 seconds

Career Stats:

130 catches for 2,040 yards with a yards per catch of 15.7 and 20 touchdowns.

Overview of Pick:

+ Legit deep target with jet gear to get vertical once he clears defender’s edge and talented after the catch.

- Raw route running and his high drop rate.

Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State (2019)-- 2nd Round

Size:

5’11” 205 pounds

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.31 / Bench Press: 11 Reps / Vertical Jump: 40.0 inches / Broad Jump: 135 inches / 3-Cone: N/A

Career Stats:

143 catches for 1,786 yards with a yards per catch of 12.4 and 23 touchdowns.

Overview of Pick:

+ Elite, blue chip speed as a ball carrier and a terrific open field athlete.

- Raw route running, inconsistent hands, and his depth of target in college.

Michael Pittman Jr, WR, USC (2020)-- 2nd Round

Size:

6’4” 223 pounds

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.52 / Bench Press: 13 Reps / Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches / Broad Jump: 121 inches / 3-Cone: 6.96

Career Stats:

171 catches for 2,519 yards with a yards per catch of 14.7 and 19 touchdowns.

Overview of Pick:

+ Big, strong and not afraid to drop a shoulder on someone and a large catch radius and hand strength to make plays on ball adjustments.

- Lack of true separation and not being a nuanced route runner.

Michael Strachan, WR, Charleston (2021)-- 7th Round

Size:

6’4” 226 pounds

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.54 / Vertical Jump: 35 inches / Broad Jump: 127 inches / 3-Cone: 6.96

Career Stats:

127 catches for 2,332 yards with a yards per catch of 18.3 and 27 touchdowns.

Overview of Pick:

+ Large catch radius and hand strength to make plays on ball adjustments and an explosive athlete, flashed physical ability to make acrobatic finishes.

- Raw route runner and level of competition concerns coming out of a small school.

Changes From Last Year + Common Traits

I actually don't have too many changes to add to this position this year. This is definitely one of my more accurate positions in this series and the selection of Michael Strachan last year all but confirmed most of my analysis. The only slight add that I would make is that he likes players that are ELITE athletes, typically with RAS (relative athletic scores) above 9.00.

Here are the common traits that can help us build a rough mold of what Ballard might look for in rookie receivers:

Well built, 200+ pound players (outside of Tyreek Hill)

Strengths: Elite athletes, speed and explosion, vertical threat, ability to adjust to difficult passes, preferably outside receivers

Weaknesses: Raw route running, drops, struggles beating press

Experienced blocker/willingness to block

Leadership/Team Captaincy/Senior Bowl (a Ballard trademark with the Colts)

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

2022 Draft Players Who Fit

1.) Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Size:

6’3” 211 pounds

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.33 / Bench Press: N/A / Vertical Jump: 40.5 inches / Broad Jump: 129 inches / 3-Cone: 7.13

Career Stats:

106 catches for 1,851 yards with a 17.4 yards per catch average and 13 touchdowns.

Why He Fits:

I made a quip yesterday that Alec Pierce was born for this series. From the second I watched his college film, I knew that he would be a perfect fit for what Chris Ballard wants in his receivers. He is a phenomenal receiver that won in multiple ways in college. He is explosive and could win behind a defense and he is fluid enough to win as an underneath option. He has some work to do to become a well-rounded receiver, but I absolutely love his fit in Indy with Pittman Jr.

2.) Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Size:

6’4” 208 pounds

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.36 / Bench Press: N/A / Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches / Broad Jump: 136 inches / 3-Cone: N/A

Career Stats:

105 catches for 2,104 yards with a 20.4 yards per catch average and 14 touchdowns.

Why He Fits:

Watson is one of the more dynamic players in this entire draft class and his Combine performance certainly showed that. The freak athlete absolutely tore up the event, which is no surprise to anyone that watched him at NDSU over the past four years. He certainly has some questions in his game and needs to improve his intermediate route running, but he has superstar potential at the next level.

3. Kevin Austin Jr, Notre Dame

Size:

6’2” 200 pounds

Measurables:

40 Time: 4.43 / Bench Press: N/A / Vertical Jump: 39 inches / Broad Jump: 132 inches / 3-Cone: 6.71

Career Stats:

54 catches for 996 yards with a 18.4 yards per catch average and 7 touchdowns.

Why He Fits:

Austin Jr had himself an elite Combine performance to go with some pretty impressive Senior film. He was an outstanding downfield threat for the Fighting Irish and made a ton of plays in his breakout season. There are some question marks about his game for sure, but he seems like a perfect day three swing for Chris Ballard in this class.

Honorable Mentions

Velus Jones, Tennessee: Jones is a bit of a late bloomer in this class, but he is a dynamic kick returner that is special with the ball in his hands.

Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa: Chris Ballard loves him some small school players and he would be hard pressed to ignore a player that is 6'3" and 40 inches in the vertical.

Ty Fryfogle, Indiana: Fryfogle may not be a burner by any means, but he is an explosive outside receiver with great ability in contested situations.

George Pickens, Georgia: Pickens falling to Indy would be a Kwity Paye-like dream in this draft. He is the perfect selection for this team, I just doubt he is there at 47.

Final Thoughts

With GM Chris Ballard’s track record for drafting receivers, these are the prospects who might stand out for him during the draft. He tends to like raw players with an All-Pro ceiling who have yet to put it all together. He places a heavy emphasis on speed and play-making while not worrying as much about drops or route running.

It is important to note that this analysis could be entirely wrong as it relies heavily on his time in Kansas City. It is entirely possible that Ballard disagreed with much of the decisions made during his time with the Chiefs’ organization at the receiver position. For all I know, Ballard could take a 5’9” slot receiver in round one. Who knows? However, this series should give some kind of insight into who Chris Ballard may want to target based on his past.

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Pre-Order Our Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11th. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"