Colts 2022 NFL Draft UDFA Tracker

Stay up to date on the Colts' undrafted free agent news here.

The 2022 NFL Draft may be over, but the player movement is far from complete.

Now, the undrafted free agent market catches fire.

Stay tuned here for the latest on Colts UDFA news:

Oregon running back C.J. Verdell:

Pittsburg State cornerback Dallis Flowers:

Tulsa defensive end Cullen Wick:

Villanova defensive end Forrest Rhyne: 

UConn offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark:

BYU wide receiver Samson Nacua:

Washington State running back Max Borghi:

California wide receiver Kekoa Crawford:

Florida International RB D'Vonte Price:

Cincinnati wide receiver Michael Young Jr.:

Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann:

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan:

Miami (OH) safety Sterling Weatherford:

Wisconsin offensive lineman Josh Seltzner:

Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette:

What do you think of these moves? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Eric Johnson, of Missouri State, sacks the quarterback during the Bears game against University of Central Arkansas in their home opener at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Msuuca10
Draft

Quick Hits: New Colts DT Eric Johnson's NFL Reality Materialized Quickly

By Jake Arthur3 minutes ago
Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs linebacker Rodney Thomas II (26) tackles Connecticut Huskies running back Kevin Mensah (34) during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.
Draft

BREAKING: Colts Select Yale CB Rodney Thomas II in Round 7, Pick 239

By Jake Arthur2 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) pressured Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) as he throws in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 27-6.
Draft

BREAKING: Colts Select Cincinnati DT Curtis Brooks in Round 6, Pick 216

By Jake Arthur2 hours ago
Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) can't reel in a pass as he is defended by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 9, 2021. Osu21mary Bjp 696
Draft

New Colts Safety Talks Team's Rich History, Ascending at Combine

By Jake Arthur3 hours ago
An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sideline during a game.
Draft

BREAKING: Colts Select Youngstown State TE Andrew Ogletree in Round 6, Pick 192

By Jake Arthur4 hours ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan (76) works with a coach during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

New Colts Lineman Talks Learning Football in Austria, Changing Positions

By Jake Arthur5 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri State Bears defensive lineman Eric Johnson (93) reaches out to try and stop Oklahoma State Cowboys running back LD Brown (0) during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Missouri State Bears 23-16.
Draft

BREAKING: Colts Select Missouri State DT Eric Johnson in Round 5, Pick 159

By Jake Arthur5 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) warms up before the game against William & Mary Tribe at Scott Stadium.
Draft

Colts' New Tight End Explains Unique Background, Relationship with Colts

By Jake Arthur6 hours ago