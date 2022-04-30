Colts 2022 NFL Draft UDFA Tracker

Stay up to date on the Colts' undrafted free agent news here.

The 2022 NFL Draft may be over, but the player movement is far from complete.

Now, the undrafted free agent market catches fire.

Stay tuned here for the latest on Colts UDFA news:

Oregon running back C.J. Verdell:

Pittsburg State cornerback Dallis Flowers:

Tulsa defensive end Cullen Wick:

Villanova defensive end Forrest Rhyne:

UConn offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark:

BYU wide receiver Samson Nacua:

Washington State running back Max Borghi:

California wide receiver Kekoa Crawford:

Florida International RB D'Vonte Price:

Cincinnati wide receiver Michael Young Jr.:

Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann:

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan:

Miami (OH) safety Sterling Weatherford:

Wisconsin offensive lineman Josh Seltzner:

Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette:

What do you think of these moves? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Get your copy today!