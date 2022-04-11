Source: Colts to Host Houston Pass Rusher on a Top 30 Visit

The NFL Draft is almost here! With that, the Colts are wrapping up their top 30 visits this month. One such player that they plan to host is Houston edge rusher David Anenih.

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting Houston pass rusher David Anenih on a Top 30 visit, according to a source. Anenih is a productive college player that wowed scouts at his Pro Day with his impressive numbers.

The Arlington, Texas native was snubbed from the NFL Combine back in March, but he more than made up for that at his Pro Day. He came in at 6'2" 250 pounds with an arm length of 34.375 inches. Here is what Pro Football Networks' Aaron Wilson had to say about Anenih's workout:

Anenih ran a 4.66 40-yard dash, had a 37.5″ vertical, a 123″ broad jump, and logged 25 reps at the bench press. Anenih also showed he could move in space — an important skill for him to take his game to the next level.

He would have also run the three-cone and short-shuttle, but hamstring tightness limited his ability to perform in those drills. He will likely be able to do those drills in front of Colts' scouts at the facility during his Top 30 visit.

Anenih was a productive player for Houston over his five year career with the team. He finished with 98 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 20.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. Outside of his freshman season, he never finished a year with less than 6.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks.

With Anenih's skill set, he could fit in quite a few ways on the Colts' defense. He would likely slide in as a reserve LEO, but he does have the versatility to be able to line up out at SAM/OTTO and get some snaps out there.

From talking to a few scouts, Anenih's draft range appears to currently be in the round 5-6 range. The Colts are likely bringing him in to confirm some medicals and to allow him to complete a full workout before confirming whether or not to add him to their board.

While the team currently has quite a few needs that will need to be addressed in the draft, it never hurts taking a pass rusher with high-upside traits. By showing interest in players such as Anenih, the Colts are showing that they want players with special traits.

He may end up elsewhere come draft day, but David Anenih is certainly a player that fits what the Colts want/need on day three.

David Anenih Draft Interview

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Only $8.99 with the code "draft"