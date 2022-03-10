Skip to main content

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina

Meet Coastal Carolina EDGE Jeffrey Gunter. We talked about his plan as a pass rusher, his dominant Combine performance, and much more!

Colts fans! For those of you that have followed all of my draft prospect interviews this draft season, I have a special one for you all today. I sat down with one of my favorite players in this upcoming draft class.

Coastal Carolina EDGE rusher Jeffrey Gunter joined me for a sit down interview the other day. Some of the topics that we discussed were:

  • His dominant Combine performance.
  • Why he chose to do the agility drills when most opted out.
  • His work off of the field and in the classroom at Coastal.
  • His plan as a pass rusher and how he wins off of the edge.
  • Why the Long Arm is so important.
  • Dishing praise to Colts' legends Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney.
  • And Much Much More!

Check it out guys and be sure to watch some highlight film on this special player. He is going to be a good one in the NFL!

