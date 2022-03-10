Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina
Meet Coastal Carolina EDGE Jeffrey Gunter. We talked about his plan as a pass rusher, his dominant Combine performance, and much more!
Colts fans! For those of you that have followed all of my draft prospect interviews this draft season, I have a special one for you all today. I sat down with one of my favorite players in this upcoming draft class.
Coastal Carolina EDGE rusher Jeffrey Gunter joined me for a sit down interview the other day. Some of the topics that we discussed were:
- His dominant Combine performance.
- Why he chose to do the agility drills when most opted out.
- His work off of the field and in the classroom at Coastal.
- His plan as a pass rusher and how he wins off of the edge.
- Why the Long Arm is so important.
- Dishing praise to Colts' legends Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney.
- And Much Much More!
Check it out guys and be sure to watch some highlight film on this special player. He is going to be a good one in the NFL!
