Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina

Meet Coastal Carolina EDGE Jeffrey Gunter. We talked about his plan as a pass rusher, his dominant Combine performance, and much more!

Colts fans! For those of you that have followed all of my draft prospect interviews this draft season, I have a special one for you all today. I sat down with one of my favorite players in this upcoming draft class.

Coastal Carolina EDGE rusher Jeffrey Gunter joined me for a sit down interview the other day. Some of the topics that we discussed were:

His dominant Combine performance.

Why he chose to do the agility drills when most opted out.

His work off of the field and in the classroom at Coastal.

His plan as a pass rusher and how he wins off of the edge.

Why the Long Arm is so important.

Dishing praise to Colts' legends Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney.

And Much Much More!

Check it out guys and be sure to watch some highlight film on this special player. He is going to be a good one in the NFL!

